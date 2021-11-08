The GOG digital store offers us once again the opportunity to add free one more game to our collection. This time he has chosen Outcast 1.1, although at the moment it has not been indicated until when it will remain available in this type of promotion, so it will be better that you redeem it as soon as possible from here.

You will need to have a GOG account and click on the button that appears to add it to the cart and then access it to redeem it, which will make it appear in the library and become yours forever without paying a single penny.

The game in question is about a improved version of this classic action adventure in which it has been recompiled from the original source code so that it can be played on current computers. For the occasion, its performance has been improved, the interface has been redesigned, the resolution of the sky has been increased, it has also become compatible with the control and step controls, numerous bugs have been corrected.

For the rest, Outcast is set in 2007, at a time when the United States government sent a probe to an alien world that is in a parallel universe, although at that moment an extraterrestrial race finds her and damages her, which ends up causing the appearance of a black hole that threatens to destroy the Earth.

Therefore, the objective of our protagonist, an ex-soldier of the United States Navy, will be to escort three scientists while they try to retrieve and fix the probe in this place inhabited by all kinds of creatures.