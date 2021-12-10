One of the most important and expected gaming events of the year is just a few hours away, it is about the Game Awards 2021, which is practically the equivalent of the Oscars for video games.
If you had not heard, this event celebrates various categories of video games, ranging from indie titles, to the complex components that make up a video game, such as its direction, its music, its narrative, art direction, and of course, surely the most anticipated award, the “GOTY” or Game of the Year for its acronym in English, which translates as “Game of the Year”.
In the video above you can see the live broadcast from YouTube so that you find out first hand who will be the winners in this exciting event, as well as you can see all the highly anticipated game announcements that will arrive in the future and one or another. surprise that they surely have us saved.
Before the event starts, the eGames team has been given the task of making their own predictions about the possible winners of some categoriesHowever, since there are too many categories, we have chosen the ones that we believe are the most important and controversial. So below we will list the nominees from the categories we have chosen and who we think might be the winners. Check our list to see if you agree with us.
Best Esports Game 2021
- Call of duty
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League of Legends (Winner according to eGames)
- Valorant
Most Anticipated Game 2021
- Elden ring
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Winner according to eGames)
- Starfield
Best Indie Debut 2021
- The Artful Escape
- The Forgotten City
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Saber
- Valheim (Winner according to eGames)
Best Multiplayer 2021
- Back 4 Blood
- Knockout city
- It Takes Two (Winner according to eGames)
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim
Best eSport / Racing 2021
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5 (Winner according to eGames)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic (Winner according to a partner)
One of our colleagues insisted that Riders Republic deserves to win the award, and explained his reasons in his elaborate review that you can see here, do you agree with him?
Best Simulator / Strategy 2021
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genious 2: World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Winner according to eGames)
Best Family Game 2021
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars (Winner according to eGames)
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Fighting Game 2021
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive- (Winner according to eGames)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Role Playing Game 2021
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise (Winner according to eGames)
- Scarlet nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Action / Adventure Game 2021
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Winner according to eGames)
- Metroid Dread (Many doubts, winner according to the author)
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Action Game 2021
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far cry 6
- Returnal (Winner according to eGames)
Best Mobile Game 2021
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends: World Rift
- Marvel future revolution
- Pokémon Unite (Winner according to eGames)
Best Independent Game 2021
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Inscryption
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Winner according to eGames)
- Loop Hero (Second option)
Best Game in Progress 2021
- Apex legends
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Fortnite (Winner according to eGames)
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Winner According to Author)
Game of the Year 2021
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread (Winner according to author)
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Winner according to leak)
- Resident Evil Village
Remember that these are not all the categories in which there are nominees, but some of the ones that we consider most important. What do you think? Do you agree with our choices?