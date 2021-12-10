One of the most important and expected gaming events of the year is just a few hours away, it is about the Game Awards 2021, which is practically the equivalent of the Oscars for video games.

If you had not heard, this event celebrates various categories of video games, ranging from indie titles, to the complex components that make up a video game, such as its direction, its music, its narrative, art direction, and of course, surely the most anticipated award, the “GOTY” or Game of the Year for its acronym in English, which translates as “Game of the Year”.

In the video above you can see the live broadcast from YouTube so that you find out first hand who will be the winners in this exciting event, as well as you can see all the highly anticipated game announcements that will arrive in the future and one or another. surprise that they surely have us saved.

Before the event starts, the eGames team has been given the task of making their own predictions about the possible winners of some categoriesHowever, since there are too many categories, we have chosen the ones that we believe are the most important and controversial. So below we will list the nominees from the categories we have chosen and who we think might be the winners. Check our list to see if you agree with us.

Best Esports Game 2021

Call of duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends (Winner according to eGames)

Valorant

Most Anticipated Game 2021

Elden ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (Winner according to eGames)

Starfield

Best Indie Debut 2021

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Saber

Valheim (Winner according to eGames)

Best Multiplayer 2021

Back 4 Blood

Knockout city

It Takes Two (Winner according to eGames)

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Best eSport / Racing 2021

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5 (Winner according to eGames)

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic (Winner according to a partner)

One of our colleagues insisted that Riders Republic deserves to win the award, and explained his reasons in his elaborate review that you can see here, do you agree with him?

Best Simulator / Strategy 2021

Age of Empires IV

Evil Genious 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Winner according to eGames)

Best Family Game 2021

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars (Winner according to eGames)

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Fighting Game 2021

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Winner according to eGames)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Role Playing Game 2021

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise (Winner according to eGames)

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Action / Adventure Game 2021

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Winner according to eGames)

Metroid Dread (Many doubts, winner according to the author)

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Action Game 2021

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far cry 6

Returnal (Winner according to eGames)

Best Mobile Game 2021

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: World Rift

Marvel future revolution

Pokémon Unite (Winner according to eGames)

Best Independent Game 2021

12 minutes

Death’s door

Inscryption

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Winner according to eGames)

Loop Hero (Second option)

Best Game in Progress 2021

Apex legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite (Winner according to eGames)

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone (Winner According to Author)

Game of the Year 2021

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread (Winner according to author)

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Winner according to leak)

Resident Evil Village

Remember that these are not all the categories in which there are nominees, but some of the ones that we consider most important. What do you think? Do you agree with our choices?