

Dec 09, 2021 at 18:29 CET



Astralpool CN Sabadell coach David Palma was optimistic before the second phase of the Euroleague, which his team will play starting this Friday, and urged his players to “play well” to show that they are “superior” to your rivals.

Palma made these statements at the press conference prior to the start of the Euroleague that his team disputes from this Friday in Sabadell, where they will face two Hungarian teams – Ferencvaros and Dunaujvaros – and CN Mataró.

“Our intention is to win the first two games against the two Hungarian teams and play for first place on Sunday against Mataró, “said Palma, who sees it as fundamental” to be very concentrated and impose“his pace against his rivals.

Palma welcomed the presence of Maggie Steffens, the best player in the world, and noted that others like the American have “great leadership skills.”

The CN Sabadell player Mati Ortiz, with five Euroleagues in his record, acknowledges that “Playing in Europe is an extra motivation and also with the opportunity to play at home”, although he specified that “all competitions are important”.

It is essential “to play as we know how and not fall into the type of game that the Hungarians have” and, in case of victory, “to play the first position against Mataró on Sunday,” said Ortiz.