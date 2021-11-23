After looking forward to it, Black Friday is here. And although the day in question is, supposedly, this Friday, like every year there are brands that are ahead. Bimba y Lola is one of them. The Spanish firm always heads our check list web staff to sign. Their discounts are among the best in periods of offers and it is inevitable to fall into their networks year after year.

For this 2021, we find offers of up to 50% on a selection of items. Bags, clothes, shoes, accessories, purses and toiletry bags and costume jewelery. What’s more, free shipping and returns until the 9th of January for all those who take advantage of this day to buy Christmas gifts.

We select our favorites from the list of discounted items. Products with a high percentage of style to act as statement and put the icing on any look wintry:





S crossbody bag in black with several handles 145 euros 116 euros.

S crossbody bag in black with several handles





Bimba y Lola pouch in black with zip and handle 65 euros 45 euros.

Bimba y Lola pouch in black with zip and handle





Mini black nylon crossbody bag with zip 88 euros 70 euros.





Heart-shaped pearl earrings with Bimba y Lola logo 38 euros 22 euros.





Black nylon quilted bag by Bimba y Lola 165 euros 99 euros.





Black leather ankle boots from Bimba y Lola 225 euros 135 euros.





Bimba y Lola shiny blue nylon coat 265 euros 132 euros.





Blue mohair jacket by Bimba y Lola 150 euros 90 euros.





Lilac mobile case with confetti by Bimba y Lola 38 euros 26 euros.





Bimba y Lola printed mini bag 115 euros 92 euros.





Bimba y Lola pink lurex cardigan 125 euros 75 euros.





Blue and white Bimba y Lola jumper with hole collar 115 euros 57 euros.





Bimba y Lola multicolored check scarf 85 euros 59 euros.

Photos | Bimba and Lola