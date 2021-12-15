Superior Spider-Man is back with Otto Octavius ​​at the helm, putting aside his obsession with Peter Parker to make way for his best version.

The last time Otto Octavius ​​(aka Doctor Octopus) assumed the mantle of Superior Spider-Man, things didn’t turn out the way he expected. But now, Otto will have another chance to be the best superhero he can be. Superior Spider-Man is back to give Otto his own series, giving him a personal arachnid journey, independent of Peter Parker. Written by Christos Gage and drawn by Mike Hawthorne, this new era of Otto Octavius ​​promises to be full of emotion, conflict and adventure.

Gage shared a few more details on where he plans to take Otto:

“Superior Spider-Man is back! But this time he is not trying to be a superior Peter Parker, but the best Otto Octavius ​​possible. This includes protecting San Francisco, teaching at Horizon University in his Elliot Tolliver identity, and of course doing everything better than anyone else. I had the great pleasure of collaborating with Dan Slott on his incredible stint as Superior Spider-Man, and I can’t wait for people to see this new chapter in Otto’s journey to… redemption? Corruption? Triumph? Tragedy? We’ll see. What I can say is that the artistic team of Mike Hawthorne, Wade Von Grawbadger and Jordie Bellaire, titans in their field, are taking art by storm. “

Hawthorne also expressed his joy at working on Superior Spider-Man: “I am beyond excited to be working with the folks at Marvel again. I want to emphasize ‘people’ here, as I think we often talk about Marvel as this great entity that just makes things happen. For me, Marvel is the people who work every day to try to make the best comics they can. They are the ones that keep me coming back. I am delighted to dedicate the next few years to the Marvel Universe. “

