. The Estonian landed in the team as the reigning WRC champion, but his performance in the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé was not enough to revalidate the title. But neverthelessand in the first six rallies of the season he has barely achieved a victory and a podium. As a result of these results,. A noticeable difference with five rallies remaining to the end of the season.

Despite the huge difference between Sébastien Ogier and Ott Tänak, the Estonian has assured that he will not give up until there are no points left to reach the World Cup leader: «I am a person who does not give up. Say I never do it and I won’t do it now. I am going to do my best in the next rallies, but it is clear that in terms of the championship there is nothing to think about. In addition, there is the team classification. We have to keep attacking and pushing hard to see if we can catch Toyota in the last rallies of the season.

Sébastien Ogier wants to help in the development of the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Read news

Of the five rallies that still remain to be disputed, Ott Tänak has the opportunity to achieve a positive result especially in three of these tests. In this regard, the Ypres Rally should be favorable to Hyundai’s interests, while the Estonian already knows what it is like to get on the podium of the RACC de Catalunya. What’s more, the type of stages that make up Rally Finland are favorable to Tänak’s driving. More unknowns raises the performance that may have in the Acropolis Rally and in the new Rally of Japan, especially since its dispute is in doubt due to COVID-19.