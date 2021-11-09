The debut of the hybrid ‘Rally1’ in the WRC queen class marks the beginning of a new stage in the championship. Although the arrival of hybrid technology should be an incentive for manufacturers, the reality is that the call effect has been null and the volume of brands in the World Championship is identical to what there is now, at the farewell to the World Rally Cars . To top, the drivers and co-drivers have also been unhappy with the ‘Rally1’, the first in terms of performance and the second for the reduced space that is now in the cabin.

The driver who has expressed himself most forcefully against the new hybrid ‘Rally1’ has been the Belgian Thierry Neuville, although his partner Ott Tänak has not been left behind. So much so that the Estonian driver only ‘saves’ the step forward in terms of safety offered by the new cars compared to outgoing vehicles: «The new ‘Rally1’ are not what a pilot expects. Except in terms of security, in the rest of the areas they take a step back. They are heavier and more limited cars, in addition to complex at a technical level. I don’t know if it is the future that one wanted to draw ».

The space of the co-drivers is the big problem of the ‘Rally1’ hybrids Read news

After being part of the ‘private rally’ of Hyundai in Piedmont, where the manufacturer evaluated the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 in real rally conditions, Ott Tänak has not fallen short in his criticism of the hybrid vehicles that will debut in 2022: «I get the feeling that with the new generation of cars it is possible that the driver who takes the most risks is not the fastest. Perhaps whoever does the cornering the best, even if he is slower, can gain an advantage on the straights. Driving will be more strategic and that will make a difference. Nevertheless, It’s not what the pilots like and I don’t think the fans either».