Jules Urbach, CEO and founder of OTOY, wants to democratize content creation, especially when it comes to virtual assets. OTOY’s technology aims to deliver on the promise of a cloud-based open metaverse through the Render Network, the first decentralized GPU rendering and 3D marketplace network built on top of OTOY’s OctaneRender NFT ecosystem.

During the inaugural conference of Solana Breakpoint, held in Lisbon (Portugal), Urbach announced the Render Network integration with the Solana blockchain, as well as its collaboration with NFT’s minting platform, Metaplex.

Urbach noted that the recent change from the project to Solana occurred for a number of reasons. Mentioned that Solana runs on high-performance code at a speed fast enough to handle on-chain scene graphics changes without sacrificing security. This programmable and secure underlying infrastructure is critical for dynamic, scalable and shareable metaverse content, he said.

He also noted that the Render Network intends to fund the development of an open source Rust GPU cross-build tool for RNDR’s software development kit, oSDK, which allows developers to target both Solana’s smart contract VM and Render Network GPU nodes with identical code.

Urbach called Metaplex a great opportunity to reimagine an NFT market at scale, noting that showcase and smart contract code can be integrated into the art itself. Artists using the Render Network can benefit from custom NFT storefronts, similar to the metaverse, encoded within assets, and payment streams can be ostensibly managed regardless of the number of render collaborators for a given NFT.

Thanks to Metaplex, the Render Network will also give AR creators the flexibility to perform live updates and live stream NFT renderings in the cloud across all devices, including iPads and iPhones. Urbach said:

“For mixed reality to work, it is more than just rendering. We have to be able to take all the data from an iPhone or iPad and use it to mix and re-illuminate the scene.”

Several Twitter users responded positively to the news. According to the co-founder of MediaFire.com, Tom Langridge, the main idea was “easily one of the most exciting performances I’ve seen in the last decade.”

Wow @ real-time metaverse rendering, in-NFT render streaming, and that StarTrek archive. Easily one of the most exciting presentations I’ve seen in the last decade. Really great stuff coming out of #Solarium #Breakpoint https://t.co/9jmxnGYviM – T ◎ m LangridgΞ (@tlangridge) November 8, 2021

Another user called Render Network “the Uber of rendering” that “will drive the Metaverse.”

So this is how the Metaverse (for better or worse) is going to be built. Mind blowing demo from @RenderToken – https://t.co/4axU1kkwau – Mehul Mandania (@MandaMeh) November 8, 2021

Render Network has already been used by many crypto artists such as Beeple. The work of the Marvel and DC comic book artist, Alex Ross, and the creator of Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry, it is also being archived on the Render Network. These Metaverse files will preserve their respective creations on the blockchain for future use.

