Otosclerosis: causes, symptoms and treatment

Otosclerosis refers to the hardening of the middle ear as a result of abnormal bone remodeling. It is believed to be hereditary and is more common in the female sex.

Otosclerosis is the product of abnormal bony growth of the cancellous bone found in the middle ear. Causes progressive hearing loss, especially in young adults.

This abnormal bone growth leads to failure of the middle ear ossicles to vibrate, a vital mechanism for sound production. From the point of view of the origin of the terms, it comes from the words oto, which means ‘ear’, and sclerosis, which refers to ‘hardening’.

Its exact cause is not known and there is no specific drug treatment. The approach is to regulate the effects of hearing loss.

Otosclerosis is caused by abnormal bone remodeling

Abnormal bone remodeling is a pathological process. There is a removal of the already mature bone, due to the destruction by the osteoclasts that are in charge of replacing this tissue with a new one. New bone tissue in otosclerosis is very thick, with many cells and quite vascularized.

This is why the process is called otospongiosis. It mainly affects the oval window and predominantly involves the stapes.

By compromising the stapes, abnormal bone growth fixes it in a position that prevents vibration and sound wave transmission. In this way, conduction hearing loss (hearing loss) occurs (because the conduction of sound waves is affected).

The mechanism by which hearing is affected is because the vibration of the ossicles (hammer, anvil and stapes) of the middle ear is prevented. Without this movement there is no transmission of sound waves.

The sound waves cause the eardrum to vibrate, which travels to the three small bones of the middle ear to amplify the impulse. Then it is sent to the cochlea.

The cochlea is located in the inner ear and is responsible for creating an electrical signal with the movement of chemicals. Finally, the auditory nerve transmits the information to the cerebral cortex.

Otosclerosis affects the sound transmission chain, thus leading to hearing loss.

The cause of otosclerosis is not fully understood

Although the exact cause is unknown, attributed to hereditary factors in most cases. It is considered an autosomal dominant disease with incomplete penetrance (there is a risk of 20-25% in children, in case a parent suffers from it).

It is more frequent in the female sex, between the second and fifth decade of life, and in the Caucasian race. Also, even in the 80% of the time it is bilateral. In the case of being unilateral, it predominantly affects the right ear.

The predominance of the female sex is associated with endocrinological factors. Estrogen levels in women of reproductive age can promote osteoclast activity, initiating bone remodeling.

In addition to the hereditary factor, otosclerosis is associated with chronic infection with the varicella virus or measles virus, low serum sodium fluoride levels, and immune system disorders. It could also be caused by stress fractures of the bone tissue that surrounds the inner ear.

Cardinal symptoms

The main symptom is insidious-onset hearing loss, with slow and progressive evolution. The average progression of otosclerosis to total hearing loss is 7 years. In some cases, tinnitus (ringing in both ears), vertigo, dizziness and balance problems are associated.

Otosclerosis should be suspected in all young adults with progressive hearing loss.

The diagnosis is clinical

The initial suspicion is clinical and it is complemented with audiological studies that demonstrate conductive hearing loss. The compatible clinic plus an audiometry with conductive hearing loss are sufficient for the concrete diagnosis.

Imaging studies are reserved only for confirmation of doubtful cases. High-resolution computed tomography of the temporal bone is the method of choice in these cases. An MRI may be indicated as well.

At the time of the evaluation, during the physical examination with otoscopy, reddened areas in the middle ear that are visible through the healthy tympanic membrane.

For its part, in audiometry there is a decrease in bone conduction threshold, product of the fixing of the stirrup. The tomography reveals areas that have lower density in defined places of the temporal bone.

By observing the patient’s eardrum, the doctor can detect an inflammatory change.

Treatment and prognosis of otosclerosis

There is no specific drug treatment. Otosclerosis progresses slowly and progressively, so that when it is diagnosed early, it is not always necessary to approach surgery.

In mild cases, it can be treated with ear implants that amplify the sound. In other cases, vitamin D, calcium or fluoride is indicated.

When surgery is required, a procedure called stapedectomy. In this intervention, part or all of the piece of the stapes is removed and replaced by a prosthesis that allows the conduction of sound waves.

Treatment involves developing skills to combat hearing loss (such as learning sign language).

The treatment of otosclerosis focuses on improving hearing and requires a strict follow-up with an otolaryngologist, with periodic audiometries to control bone growth and avoid total hearing loss.

