We already know that & Other Stories has very special garments in each of its collections. This winter, we have fallen in love with its wide variety of sweaters and cardigans loaded with details. Warm, comfortable and beautiful pieces to show off the casual looks more stylish, that’s why we propose you 9 very special sweaters and cardigans to have in your wardrobe in winter and to wear on colder days.

In Jared & Other Stories has the most stylish coats of winter and they are limited edition, perfect to face the polar cold





Black high neck sweater with bib. Its price is 89 euros.





Black and white marbled knitted jacket to wear with different bib collars. Its price is 129 euros.





Short-sleeved knitted sweater with cable and heart details. Its price is 79 euros.





Pink ribbed knit sweater, perkins neckline and puffed cable-knit sleeves. Its price is 79 euros.





White sweater with ruffle detail at the neckline. Its price is 89 euros.





Flattering raspberry sweater with matching polka dots and perkins neckline. Its price is 79 euros.





Combined knitted sweater with openwork puffed sleeves and ruffle details. Its price is 79 euros.





Pink knitted cardigan with pearl buttons and ruffles on the sleeve cuffs. Its price is 79 euros.





White tassel sweater with black tulle bib neck (29 euros).

Photos | & Other Stories