Otamendi is a gamer: look how he plays on the play ... from a suitcase!

Otamendi, a player for the Argentine national team, plays the PS5 from a suitcase. Look at all the details, in this note!

Otamendi, a professional player for the Argentine national team, plays PS5. And not only that: a film shows him concentrating on a game from a “play” installed … in a suitcase!

Otamendi is a gamer: watch how he plays the PS5 from a suitcase in the middle of national team trips

The slideshow requires JavaScript.

The news came from the hand of “Papu” Gomez, also a player for the Argentine national team, who uploaded a series of stories in Instagram who betrayed Otamendi playing what appears to be a PS5 from a suitcase. “Can’t you see, tank? That you get so close “ he says Papuan to Otamendi. “Yes, I see well” The player from both Argentina and our well-known “play” responds to him. Regarding the headphones, he mentions that he does not use any because it seems that he had to keep in a conversation with someone. Precisely, the Papu gomez He throws a joke on him about his age. “Stop, boludo, you’re old enough for that” tells Otamendi, who answers that “No, you are crazy, I make them all shell.”

It is not clear if Otamendi played FIFA 22 or last COD Vanguard, but their concentration and responses to Papuan suggest that it is a multiplayer experience. It is also not clear what kind of device is inside the suitcase, although with the logo of PlayStation on one of the sides and the control DualSense suggest that it is a PS5, perhaps connected to a TV in the player’s room or to a mini-TV in the same suitcase. You can also see headphones, although it seems that they are not linked to any specific gaming brand.

Video games are becoming increasingly popular in pop culture. In 2020 it was reported that the video game industry made more profits than cinema and sports combined, despite the delays of multiple major releases and the limited availability of current-generation consoles in the world market.

Share it with whoever you want