Osobuco: delicious Italian recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to prepare the veal ossobuco in a simple way. It is an Italian red meat dish loaded with essential nutrients for health.

Last update: 02 December, 2021

Osobuco is an Italian recipe with excellent organoleptic characteristics and an outstanding nutritional contribution. It is a dish that can be included regularly in the diet to meet protein requirements and to enjoy all the flavor of red meat. Also, it is not difficult to prepare.

First of all, keep in mind that it is essential to guarantee the intake of proteins of high biological value. These nutrients are necessary to ensure that the muscle remains functional over time, avoiding the development of pathologies such as sarcopenia.

Ingredients for the veal ossobuco

The ingredients that you will need to prepare an exquisite veal ossobuco are the following:

1 onion.

1 leek

1 pinch of salt.

1 glass of water or broth.

Extra virgin olive oil.

250 milliliters of black wine.

4 pieces of veal ossobuco.

4 tablespoons of flour.

300 grams of crushed tomato.

Keep in mind that for this recipe it is necessary to have a pressure cooker. There are several models on the market that are very affordable in terms of price. It allows you to cook quickly, but achieving an exquisite texture in meats. Shorten times without sacrificing flavor.

This recipe uses leeks, so you will be adding vegetables with interesting nutritional properties.

Step by Step

It is necessary to pass the pieces of ossobuco through flour, but not before adding salt and freshly ground pepper. Once this is done, they are placed in the pressure cooker over high heat with a splash of olive oil to get the meat to brown. Once it is ready, it is removed and reserved.

A little more oil is placed in the bottom of the pot and the power is lowered to medium heat. Now the onion and leek are chopped and added there, leaving to cook until both ingredients are poached. From here the tomato is incorporated and later the wine, waiting for all the alcohol to evaporate.

After a couple of minutes of cooking, the pieces of ossobuco are returned to the pot with water or broth. In the case of opting for the second option, it is best to choose a vegetable or meat one. Close the pot and cook for 30 minutes from the moment the steam comes out.

When it cools down a bit, the lid is opened and the pieces of meat are removed. The remaining sauce is put into a food processor or into the glass of a blender to blend it, thus achieving a semi-liquid texture.

To end, the meat is placed in a casserole and covered with the sauce, cooking for a few minutes until reduced. At this time it can be served.

Benefits of ossobuco

We are going to tell you about the main benefits of ossobuco for health. It is a type of red meat that stands out for its high nutritional density. Of course, it will be decisive to include it in the context of a varied diet.

Improves muscle function

Meeting the daily protein requirements is key to getting the muscles to function properly. Otherwise, pathologies such as sarcopenia could develop. To avoid this, the best thing is to guarantee the practice of physical exercise on a regular basis, according to comments in a study published in the journal BioMed Research International.

However, a good part of the proteins consumed must be of high biological value, that is, of animal origin. These have all the essential amino acids and with a good score for digestibility.

Prevent anemia

Red meat has a significant heme iron content. This has a much higher assimilation rate than its counterpart of plant origin.

For this reason, it is essential that it is introduced through the diet on a regular basis. Otherwise, anemia could appear over time, as stated by one research published in the journal The Medical Clinics of North America.

To improve the absorption of iron, it should be administered together with vitamin C. For this reason, tubers and citrus fruits are a good option to accompany ossobuco, since they stand out for concentrating this vitamin. Also certain green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, contain it.

Red meat is a great source of iron and protein.

Improves the functioning of the immune system

Not only does iron stand out in the section of micronutrients in red meat. It is possible to find other important minerals, such as zinc.

This element results essential to ensure the proper functioning of the immune system, according to a article published in the magazine Nutrients. It is a key element in the differentiation of cells of the white series.

It will also be key to implement other good habits to reduce the incidence of infectious diseases. Exposure to sunlight, tolerance to cold, and physical exercise are ideal.

Prepare veal ossobuco in a quick cooker

It is easy to make veal ossobuco in a quick cooker. It doesn’t take long not so many ingredients either. The result will be fantastic from the organoleptic and nutritional point of view. We encourage you to try it, accompanying it with your favorite garnish.

Finally, keep in mind that fresh red meat is a healthy food that should be included in the diet regularly. It has a high nutritional density.

It might interest you …