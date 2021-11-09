Óscar Murillo will miss the commitments against Brazil and Paraguay. REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) called off this November 8 Oscar Murillo for the qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Brazil and Paraguay, due to an injury suffered yesterday in the match between their club, Pachuca, and Tijuana, in the Mexican league.

What Pachuca told the medical department of the Colombia team is that he injured his left shoulder, making him unfit to play.

That the experienced central defender can not wear the Tricolor shirt worried since he would be the fourth consolidated defender in the national team who will not be able to be due to injury in this decisive double round of the qualifying rounds. His absence adds to that of Yerry Mina, Carlos Cuesta and Stefan Medina, although the latter plays on the right wing.

Mine He suffered from the hamstring after his last game with the coffee team, on October 14, which is why he has not been training with his teammates at Everton.

“Yerry is close to being fit. He didn’t have time to get ready for this game. It’s very close. In a few days he can join the team, start training, and then we’ll see how he progresses. I’m optimistic about him ”, commented coach Rafa Benítez on November 7.

Thus, it is believed that it would be taken into account again after the Fifa knockout days, that is, the Sunday, November 21, during the visit to Manchester City, second in the Premier League.

Cuesta, who had taken the starter from Dávinson Sánchez in the last three games, has a physical discomfort similar to mine. On October 21, in the game between his club, the Genk (Belgium) and the West Ham by Europa League, he injured his hamstring.

News in development …