Ori's Director Reveals Why He Will No Longer Partner With Xbox

Thomas mahler, CEO from Moon Studios, recently explained why he will no longer work with Xbox Game Studios for his next project, which will have nothing to do with the saga of Ori. Don’t worry, this franchise won’t come to an end yet, he’s just taking a break.

Responding to recent comments from Phil Spencer on why Bungie let Microsoft in 2007, Mahler explained that the decision to work with Private Division instead of Xbox it is due to exclusivity reasons.

“We always see gamers saying they love Ori, but they hate not being able to play it on PlayStation. Why not? Because it was funded by Microsoft, so they make those decisions. Luckily, Microsoft let us do the Ori port of Nintendo Switch, but that was not free and surely they only allowed it because the title was very small and it would not make any noise. Our next game has a huge vision where we want everyone to be able to play together, on all systems, and where Moon owns the IP and we can guide her in the best possible direction to make everyone happy without having to deny them the experience for business reasons. “

Mahler He also mentioned that he felt that Xbox It was not behaving according to its ideology of “not having artificial walls or limits”, this because “the competition was not doing it either.”

Editor’s note: Mahler’s comments make sense to an extent, since yes, as a PlayStation user, my only alternative was to download Ori on PC. Luckily I had this alternative, but there are many out there who only have one console and had to miss out on this incredible experience.

