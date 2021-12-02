Does the screen of the Nintendo Switch seem too small? With this accessory you can double its size, in addition to many other improvements.

The Nintendo switch It has revolutionized the world of consoles with its status as a hybrid machine: it can be played on a laptop, or connected to a TV.

But this hybridization means that it also has to endure limitations, on both sides. In portable mode you have to settle for a screen of only 7 inches at 720p, which can be somewhat small, especially with games ported from other consoles or PC, which have small texts and icons.

ORION is a new accessory that almost doubles the screen size of the Nintendo Switch. It is not a magnifying glass or anything similar: it is a new 11.6 inch 1080p screen, which replaces the native one. You can see it in this video:

As we can see, the video output of the console is connected to the new screen, which offers 188% more in size.

You will be able to play all Nintendo Switch games on a nearly 12-inch screen, without losing portability. Although with a little more weight, and battery consumption.

A frame allows hold the Nintendo Switch behind the screen. And this brings a few more benefits.

The joy-con fit in a new way that includes the new panel. So you have the feeling of using a Nintendo Switch with a giant screen, not an accessory.



The screen has two more powerful and more separated stereo speakers than the console originals.

It also includes a USB Type C connector that allows recharge the console while gaming. AND an external battery can be attached to increase autonomy, since the screen consumes apart from the console.

ORION has its own foot, to play in tabletop mode.

An important fact is that it does not cease to be a conventional portable screen, so it can also be used with a computer, an Xbox or PlayStation console, or a mobile phone with HDMI output.

ORION you have already got the collection you needed on Indigogo. If you are interested, you can buy it there at a price of 220 euros.

It is almost as expensive as the console, but many gamers They will appreciate being able to play on a laptop on a much larger screen.

If you want to know more about this console that has already sold more than 80 million units, do not miss the analysis of the Nintendo Switch OLED.