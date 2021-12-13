OriginOS Ocean is official: these are the news of the Vivo layer and the mobiles that will be updated

Android in China and in the rest of the world is very different to such an extent that it is difficult to find a balance point in the customization of the operating system. Vivo solved this by dividing its layer in two: OriginOS for China and FunTouch OS for the rest of the world. Now he has just presented the OriginOS first big update.

OriginOS 2.0 is called OriginOS Ocean, and it follows the same path of Android modified ad nauseam and with a design with some other inspiration in iOS. Arrives more customization and many more widgets, among other novelties.





What’s new in OriginOS Ocean

OriginOS is the name of the Android customization layer that is included in Vivo phones, which we knew about a year ago as the successor to FunTouch OS. The great OriginOS revamp comes with a surname instead of a number: OriginOS Ocean.

At the moment Vivo is reserving OriginOS for its terminals launched in China, while the models launched in Europe, such as the latest Vivo X60 Pro maintain a FunTouch OS somewhat more similar to Google’s interpretation of Android, at least for now. OriginOS Ocean takes the concept even further of the Android that likes in China.

There is a great role for the animations and widgetsSomewhat more stylish on iOS than Android, and even more customization options out of the box. It is possible to change global colors, wallpapers and themes in a simple way, as well as alter the colors to your liking or let the system adapt to the colors of the wallpaper, something like Material You.

The changes are extensively spread across the home screen, although they also reach the lock screen, which receives a good dose of widgets and shortcuts to perform different actions by sliding icons to the fingerprint reader icon.

Of course, there is no lack of changes in specific applications, where it stands out the notes app, which becomes a complete text editor with all kinds of effects and whose editing can be started on the mobile and continued on a PC using Quantum Kit, which will be available later. The camera app makes it easy to make changes to your photography preferences using gestures.

On the performance front, OriginOS Ocean reduces memory usage and adds what they call RAM and ROM fusion, which optimizes available memory using the mobile’s internal storage as virtual memory. Vivo does not provide performance improvement data, but ensures that these combined technologies allow the system to keep more apps active in the background so that they open and close instantly, without waiting.

At the moment, OriginOS is Vivo’s layer for China, so upgrade plans are also focused on Vivo’s terminals in that country. The deployment will begin before the end of 2021 at the following terminals:

Vivo X70 Pro +

I live X70 Pro

I live X70

Vivo X60 Pro +

Vivo X60t Pro +

I live X60 Pro

I live S10 Pro

I live S10

I live S9

iQOO 8 Pro

iQOO 8

iQOO 7

I live X60

I live X60t

iQOO 5 Pro

iQOO 5

iQOO Neo 5

iQOO Z5

iQOO Z5x

Vivo X50 Pro +

Vivo X50 Pro

I live X50

I live X30 Pro

I live S10e

I live S9e

I live S7

I live S7t

I live T1

I live NEX 3S

I live S7e

I live Y76s

I live Y71t

I live Y53s

Live T1x

I live Z6

iQOO 3

iQOO Neo 3

iQOO Z3

iQOO Z1

iQOO Z1x

