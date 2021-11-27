The Pizza it is a religion, those who worship it do so to such an extent that they could feed on its infinite variations every day. If you know someone so passionate about this dish and it turns out that you have to give them a gift this Christmas, you are in luck because we have signed five original ideas that range from 6 and do not exceed 45 euros, guaranteed success and for very little!

So that they have controlled all the daily tasks and the hours they spend to eat pizza again, this notepad and agenda is perfect. With the title I work to pay my addiction to pizza It already gives us a clue as to who this gift is aimed at (thus we give a touch of attention to his little obsession).

An original and fun gift that is sure to give you a laugh, but that will nevertheless make you spend very little, only 6.95 euros (shipping included if you are an Amazon Prime customer).





JOB TO PAY FOR MY PIZZA ADDICTION: NOTEBOOK, JOURNAL OR AGENDA | Original and creative gift for lovers of Italian food | … Christmas, anniversary or father’s or mother’s day.

If we have a slightly more budget (almost double in particular) and we want to have an even more practical detail, this metallic set to cut and serve pizza is the most original. The pizza cutter is shaped like a bicycle (if the interested party is also a fan of this sport, even better) and the golden shovel is super elegant.

Both come with a stand so that you can display them in the kitchen as one more decorative element. We have it for sale on Amazon for only 14.95 euros.





2-in-1 Professional Pizza Bike Shape Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter with Pizza Shovel, Best Pizza / Pie Slicer, Cutting Board Ergonomic Design Non-slip Handle

Without leaving the fun and original line, we find this fun set of four pairs of socks presented in a very appetizing looking pizza box. The socks also have a pattern with motifs typical of this delicacy: from pepperoni to mushrooms or cheese.

To be included, it even comes with the small divider in the center that prevents the pizza from sticking to the top of the box. The complete pack with the four pairs of socks is available on Amazon for 24.99 euros.





Rainbow Socks – Pizza MIX Italian Hawaiian Pepperoni Women Men – 4 pairs of Socks – Size 41-46

If we have a little more budget, we can hit the mark with a small appliance that will delight lovers of pineapple (that’s the general idea of ​​the article, but in this case it is even more likely). It is a pizza maker.

A faster (and cheaper) way to make 12-inch pizzas without turning on the oven and with the ease that comes from the shape of the gadget itself. It is from Tristar and is on sale today on Amazon, where it has the best-seller label, for 54.99 41 euros.





Tristar PZ-2881 Pizza Maker, 30 cm, Adjustable thermostat, 1450 W, Stainless Steel, Black

Lastly yes prefer to be faithful to the oven And you want to feel like a real pizza maker, this aluminum scoop with a sturdy bamboo handle is perfect for serving your work of art without burning yourself.





Dolce Mare® Pizza Slider – Aluminum Pizza Scoop with Sturdy Bamboo Handle for comfortable handling – Pizza Scoop

The shovel measures 35.5 x 30.5 centimeters (the more or less standard measure of a homemade pizza or the medium ones that they sell pre-cooked) and the handle 85 centimeters. We find it for sale on Amazon for only 27.90 euros.

In the kitchen of Directo al Paladar: How to make the best PIZZA at home with Miguel Ayuso

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

