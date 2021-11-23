It is time to write the letter to the Three Wise Men so as to give them a little hand with the purchases, now that we are in the middle of Black Friday (at least on websites like Amazon). If a day ago we gave gifts for kitchens for less than 35 euros, today we refine the theme a little more and collect the best gifts for lovers of cocktails.

Books, glasses, shakers and of course, full cocktail shakers are some of the ideas that we have signed today at super interesting prices for less than 39 euros:

To have everything you need organized and at hand, we selected this professional bartender set with 12 pieces in silver and a super simple and elegant bamboo base.

Set includes 25-ounce shaker, dual 15/30 milliliter gauges, strainer, ice tongs, muddler, spoon, liquor pourer, two bottle stoppers, wine opener, the stand we mentioned earlier, and a cookbook for the non initiated in this art. All this in a gift box and on sale on Amazon for only 29.99 euros.





Esmula 12 Piece 750ml Cocktail Set, Professional Bartender Set with Elegant Bamboo Holder, Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set for Mixed Drinks

Somewhat cheaper but without a base like the previous one, we have this pack of 12 silver pieces and a recipe book. A fairly complete kit that contains everything necessary for a lover of the collab to take advantage of it (and encourage us at home parties).

The shaker’s capacity is 750 milliliters although the silhouette and the finish promise to be manageable to shake the mixture properly. We can find it on Amazon, where it has a black recommendation label and an average rating of 4.5 stars for 20.99 euros.





GOLDGE Cocktail Shaker, 12Pcs Professional Barman Cocktail Bar 750ml Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set Ideal for Bar, Home Mixing Drinks

For those who want to know the world of cocktails in depth, this book can be quite interesting, it is about ” Cocktails. Luca Anastasio’s signature cocktails (Signature Drinks) ”:

In this book you will discover the magic and experience acquired over the years by one of the best bartenders in the world, Luca Anastasio. A great guide to enter the world of cocktails with tricks, tips and basic techniques explained step by step. From his own versions of the great classics to the most avant-garde trends.

We find it for sale on Amazon where it has an average score of 12.30 for 12.30 euros.





Cocktails Luca Anastasio’s signature cocktails (Signature Drinks)

To elegantly serve each creation of the house mixologist, we can opt for the traditional house glass glasses (something not very glamorous) or to give our cocktail lover this set of metal glasses perfect for the most delicious mixes.

They are made of stainless steel capable of keeping drinks cold and the four-glass pack is for sale on Amazon (where they have an average rating of 4.6 stars) for 36.49 euros.





4 Silver Martini Cocktail Glasses, Shatterproof Stainless Steel Cup.

Finally, if we want to make the complete gift (shaker, book, glasses and more) we must include a detail as important as flirtatious, the stirrers. Specifically, we have selected this pack of 120 transparent shakers with golden glitter, perfect to surprise our guests at home this Christmas.





Cocktail Stirrers 120 Pieces Plastic Swizzle Sticks Acrylic Cocktail Mixing Sticks with Long Handle Gin Stirrers with Round Tip Ideal for Bar, Birthday, Wedding, Party gold

In addition, so many come that there is no danger of running out of them (or losing them). We can find it for sale on Amazon for only 15.99 euros, although if we prefer those with a silver finish, the price may vary.

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

