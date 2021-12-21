Many times, finding the original gift for each person at Christmas is quite complicated. When we ask, most of them say that hackneyed phrase: “I don’t need anything.” It may be true, but that does not mean that there is something that can be really useful on a day-to-day basis. Especially if it is something related to technology.

If there is something common to all people, it is that we all go to bed (each one at an hour) and we all get up, some earlier and others, fortunately, later. Therefore, if you are thinking about what to give this Christmas, a smart alarm clock is a great option.

The second alternative is headphones, which have become the perfect companions on the way to work, while playing sports or while taking a walk. Small, comfortable and with features that ensure great sound quality.

There you have two original gift ideas for this Christmas, but if you want more precise information and more specific products, we leave you a couple of Lenovo recommendations: Smart Clock 2 and the Smart Wireless Earbuds. Both, as is often the case with Lenovo, are great value for money.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2: the perfect complement to our room

The second edition of the Lenovo Smart Clock brings even more improvements than its predecessor. One of the most visible is its wireless charging base. In this way, when we go to sleep, just by leaving the phone on the platform, when we get up it will be charged. No cables and no more plugs. If you add to this its elegant fabric design, it is the perfect complement to our room.

The second aspect that makes the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 the perfect gift for many people is that you give them the opportunity to be aware of the most important things from the moment they wake up. Both to see the meetings and appointments and to know the most important news of the day. This is achieved through its four-inch screen that can be customized as we want thanks to the different spheres.

In addition to an alarm clock, the Lenovo Smart Clock also functions as a loudspeaker, reproducing any sound or music clearly. To achieve this, it has been designed taking into account the position of the speakers depending on the situation on the bedside table in our room. Thus the sound comes out in a powerful way being able to offer a remarkable sound quality throughout the room.

Last but not least, the new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is compatible with Google Assistant so we can, from asking questions such as the weather or current data, to controlling the devices in our home that we have linked, such as lights or appliances.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds

When it comes to wireless headphones, sound quality is the main value to consider. However, it is not the only one. For example: what happens if we are near a construction site on the street or in the middle of a traffic jam? Well surely we will not hear anything. To solve this, the new Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds have active sound cancellation, which neutralizes ambient sound up to 38 decibels so that we only have to focus on what we are listening to through the earphone, creating a sensation of immersion rarely seen before. .

Another important feature of the Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds is the ease and speed with which they are linked to computers. This comes to solve one of the big setbacks of headphones. Just by opening the case, the headphones will instantly link with the device that we already have assigned. This happens thanks to Lenovo Fast Pair that allows two extra functions: on the one hand, if we have it linked to several computers, such as a phone, a computer or a tablet, switching between each of them is very fast. On the other, connect the headphones to two computers at the same time.

In terms of autonomy, it is also surprising. With a single charge from its case, we can enjoy up to 24 hours of playback, ideal for long days away from home or even traveling. Finally, if the person to whom we want to give a good gift is an athlete, they can also use the Lenovo Smart Wireless while practicing their favorite sport since it is resistant to sweat.

The importance of an ecosystem

With the generalization of the use of technology, the most normal thing is to create an ecosystem of products in each category. Very few brands have enough muscle to develop quality products in different categories, such as phones, computers, tablets …

Lenovo is one of those brands that does, where you can easily find the perfect device that best suits your needs. If Lenovo is mainly known for its laptops focused on the professional world, it also has very good products in its portfolio, such as computers designed for the consumer market, phones, tablets or the two devices previously presented: a smart watch and wireless headphones. .

Therefore, if you are thinking about what original gift you can make this Christmas, it is important that you do not do it thinking about only the purchase of an isolated device, but that it is part of an ecosystem of products that can be expanded, so that the operation enters they are perfect, scalable and always adjusted to our needs.