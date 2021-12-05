If there is something that is well known to all, it is that the details make the difference. And yes, Zara knows it (and very well). Draw a look High-altitude party does not have to be synonymous with leaving us half a salary in a great dress, quite the opposite. Imagination and the power of accessories come into play here. With an LBD that we have at home or a two-piece black suit we can work miracles thanks to these original festive accessories that Zara gives us this season.

Brooches

For many of us, brooches were a thing of our grandmothers, but time has put them back in the forefront. Zara offers two animal-shaped designs that are a true delight. A crocodile and a lizard dress up for a party with glitters of different colors to give that special touch to our blazer black.





Crocodile brooch. 15.95 euros.





Lizard brooch. 15.95 euros.

Caps

In the purest style The Great GatsbyThis cap with pearl and glitter applications (which we have already talked about) will make you the center of all eyes. You can wear it with a parted in the middle and long hair or with a low polished ponytail.. In this case, we would bet on a natural eye makeup and lips marked in passion red.





Cap with pearl and glitter applications. 29.95 euros.

Hair clips with shine shine

When we talk about hair accessories we can refer to headbands or scrunchies, but the clips also ask for their dose of attention. This clip with shiny applications and long fringes is perfect for a subtle hair collection during Christmas dinner and prevent our hair from bothering us.





Hair clip with shiny applications. 17.95 euros.

Jewel dress

Finally, we refer to a “dress” that appears in the accessories section. Yes, you read that correctly, a “dress”. Why do we put quotation marks around it? Very simple: it is a kind of harness with glitter applications and long fringes that we can place on top of a simple adjusted LDB to reaffirm that our look is worthy of the most festive cool.





Jewel “dress”. 69.95 euros.

Photos | Zara