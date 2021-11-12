Organophosphate poisoning: symptoms and prevention

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Organophosphate poisoning is a serious condition that can lead to neurological and motor symptoms. Fortunately, there are measures that can be applied when handling these products.

Organophosphates are chemicals found in herbicides and insecticides. These compounds are used in agriculture to eliminate unwanted organisms from crops. However, both high doses and prolonged exposure to these products are harmful to the human body, causing the appearance of organophosphate poisoning.

Some of the most widely used organophosphate insecticides are malathion and parathion, although chlorpyrifos, Dursban ® and diazinon also stand out. This chemical was also used in the creation of poisonous gases, such as sarin, as well as for the production of plastics and solvents.

Organophosphate poisoning is a common problem around the world, especially in rural areas. Studies show that more than 3 million people are exposed to these substances each year. Organophosphates affect the nervous system, as well as the production of hormones.

Effects of organophosphates in the body

Organophosphates are compounds known in pharmacology as indirect cholinergic agonists. They enhance the action of a specific neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, which is abundant in the autonomic nervous system and in the motor endplate.

The body breaks down acetylcholine shortly after it is released through an enzyme called acetylcholinesterase. Organophosphates bind irreversibly to this enzyme, rendering it useless. In this way, both the half-life and the effects of the neurotransmitter are considerably increased.

Acetylcholinesterase inhibition in insects and parasites generates a specific type of paralysis: spastic paralysis. The muscles of the insects are permanently contracted, preventing them from moving and causing death.

Causes

People can get organophosphate poisoning when exposed to large doses of the substance or for a long time. Unfortunately, these toxins have high fat solubility, allowing them to enter the human body easily.

The substance can enter the body through the respiratory tract, the skin, or oral intake.. Anyone in contact with these compounds can be poisoned. However, there are different jobs that pose a high risk:

Farmers.

Gardeners

Pest control employees.

Veterinarians.

Workers in some industries.

Organophosphate poisoning can also appear from drinking water and contaminated food. Small amounts may be present in the products traded due to the use of pesticides and herbicides in the production chain.

Fumigation workers are exposed to these substances, even when wearing mandatory protective equipment.

Symptoms of Organophosphate Poisoning

The main symptoms of organophosphate poisoning can vary, depending on the time of exposure and the severity of the situation. Acute signs appear in the first 24 hours after exposure, while the late ones manifest after several days or weeks.

Among the main acute symptoms, the following stand out:

Muscular weakness.

Fasciculations.

Decrease in the size of the pupils.

Vomiting and diarrhea

Excessive salivation and tearing.

Bradycardia and hypotension.

Anxiety and confusion.

Seizures

Decreased respiratory rate.

One of the main late manifestations of organophosphate poisoning is the intermediate syndrome, which can appear up to 2 weeks after exposure. The intermediate syndrome is characterized by a sudden and unexplained coma. People can also have paralysis of the muscles of the limbs.

Studies show that multiple nerves can be affected after 2 weeks, generating axonal polyneuropathy. This pathology is caused by organophosphates such as chlorpyriflos and triortocresyl phosphate.

Complications

Exposure to organophosphates can also lead to the appearance of multiple complications in different organs. Acute poisoning can cause pancreatitis and cardiac arrhythmias. Also bronchospasm and acute respiratory failure.

Another respiratory complication that can occur after poisoning is the appearance of pneumonia and the accumulation of fluid in the lungs.

Neurological and psychiatric changes are also significant. People can suffer from psychosis, parkinsonism, and cognitive deficits.

Diagnosis of organophosphate poisoning

Diagnosis of this type of poisoning is usually based on the clinical presentation of the patient. The doctor should verify the presence of the characteristic neuromuscular and respiratory symptoms. You should also ask about activities that involve exposure to organophosphates.

The administration of 1 milligram of a substance called atropine it is useful to confirm the diagnosis in case of doubts. The diagnosis will be positive if the symptoms of organophosphate poisoning disappear immediately after the injection.

Plasma cholinesterase levels are useful to determine the severity of poisoning. These values ​​can be used to measure the effectiveness of the treatment. Importantly, these exams are performed to monitor health status and not to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment

One of the most important steps in treating organophosphate poisoning is decontamination of the affected person. Decontamination will depend on the entry port of the substance. The medical staff will remove the clothing and wash the entire body of the patient with soap and water.

The administration of activated charcoal is useful during the first hour after ingesting the organophosphate. Activated charcoal is a chelating substance, so it will help eliminate the toxin from the body.

General treatment consists of controlling symptoms, both respiratory and neurological. Respiratory is treated with intravenous administration of atropine. The dose used can vary between 2 and 5 milligrams, although it can double every 5 minutes if the signs do not improve.

For its part, studies state that neurological symptoms of organophosphate poisoning should be treated with pralidoxime. The necessary dose of the drug can vary between 1 and 2 grams in adults. This medication should be administered within 30 minutes of exposure.

Medical personnel can administer benzodiazepines for the purpose of treating or preventing seizures. In addition, the use of diazepam has been shown to be useful in avoiding cognitive deficits.

Seizures are neurological symptoms of this poisoning that should be treated preventively if possible, to prevent them from appearing.

How to prevent organophosphate poisoning?

Fortunately, preventing organophosphate poisoning is very simple. People just should avoid being in contact with this substance to prevent the appearance of harmful effects. One of the most useful measures is to avoid using products with organophosphates; food should also be washed very well before consuming it.

Some workers are forced to use products that contain organophosphates, such as pesticides or insecticides. In these cases it is impossible to avoid coming into contact with the substance.

However, there are certain measures that can be applied to reduce the risk of poisoning:

Wear all required protective equipment, such as masks and gloves.

Use sprinklers in good condition and that do not have leaks.

Store the products properly.

Take a bath at the end of work and change clothes before going home.

Wash your hands before eating any food.

Know the products that contain organophosphates.

A serious and deadly condition

Organophosphate poisoning is a serious medical condition It can be fatal if not treated right away. Organophosphates are used in many insecticides, so farmers and gardeners are the main risk group.

Symptoms of poisoning can vary, although muscle weakness, vomiting, and excessive salivation are usually the most obvious. Immediate medical attention is key, since early treatment improves life expectancy.

