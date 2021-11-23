Organizations ask the Senate Legislative Studies Commission and Senator Manuel Añorve Baños, to approve as soon as possible the initiative to reform the General Law for Tobacco Control

Lung.mx .-In Mexico, 85% of people are in favor of banning smoking and vaping in all indoor public places such as workplaces, public buildings, offices, bars, restaurants and public transportation, while 82% are in favor to ban all kinds of advertising for tobacco-related products, such as cigarettes, cigars and electronic cigarettes.

This was revealed Omar Gutierrez, director of Dinamia, expert in strategic social research, who specified that the above is the result of a recent survey that consisted of 1,200 telephone interviews conducted from October 20 to 27 throughout the country, among people over 18 years of age.

The specialist specified that 93% of the people who responded consider that the consumption of tobacco or nicotine is dangerous to health, and 61% even identify it as a serious danger. He highlighted the fact that 56% of the people surveyed are active smokers and 10% are ex-smokers; 78% understand that smoking aggravates COVID 19 cases, which is why 85% support the ban on smoking and vaping in indoor public places.

He added that 28% of those surveyed have seen tobacco advertising in points of sale (64%), on social networks (44%) and in bars, clubs or restaurants (39%), for which 82% of people support the a total ban on advertising these harmful products, or therefore, 74% would support the enactment of strict, stronger laws that help reduce the consumption of the deadly substance, including a total ban on advertising, which 65% considered which encourages young people to initiate consumption early.

Based on those figures, Erick antonio ochoa, general director of Salud Justa Mx, trusted that the Senate Legislative Studies Commission, chaired by the PRI senator Manuel Añorve Baños, shortly issue its ruling in favor of health protection against smoke and tobacco emissions in all closed public spaces in the country, as well as a total ban on the advertising of tobacco products, so that the corresponding initiative go up to the plenary session to be discussed.

“We want the reform to the General Law for Tobacco Control to be approved unanimously, as happened in the Chamber of Deputies last April“, He expressed, and maintained that”a large majority of compatriots are in favor of these policies; no one can claim that they lack popular support; For this reason, the update provided by the survey is very pertinent; if not, we will understand that senators of said commission act against the population”.

Finally, he underlined that each year tobacco consumption in Mexico causes 63,400 deaths, most of which could be avoided with good regulatory measures and better preventive actions.

At the same time Jaime Barba, president of the ex-smokers’ organization of Exhala and a member of the Inter-institutional Committee for the Fight against Tobacco, said that the results of the survey mark a very clear idea of ​​where we should go to protect the health of all.

“I smoked for thirty-five years, the son of ex-smokers, who died from their addiction to nicotine. I live with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and the most painful thing I remember was the five years that I took care of my father, connected to an oxygen concentrator or oxygen tank; For this reason, I ask to legislate and limit the consumption of tobacco, especially Senator Añorve, in order to protect the new generations, our children, grandchildren or young brothers, who are at the mercy of the industry that promotes the use of vapers and cigarettes with flavorings”, He specified.

