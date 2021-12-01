New technologies are reaching the least expected places, but humanity is risking adapting to it to evolve.

Currently, there are many trades that are including among their payment methods the various digital forms that exist in the market to carry out this type of transaction and it is that the Covid-19 pandemic or even the transformation of the day to day itself has led many people to venture into the virtual world.

One of the traditions most popular and oldest in Mexico are its organ grinders, that it is very common to hear them play their instrument in streets and avenues such as in the Roma, Polanco, Condesa neighborhoods or even in other tourist places in the country.

This trade managed to survive the Mexican Revolution, until today you can still see men and women in uniforms alluding to the army of “Pancho Villa”, with beige or khaki colors and a cap with a captain’s style in the same hue, playing melodies of popular Mexican songs and receiving coins and bills as payment for his music.

Playing this instrument became a source of work for many people, but nowadays the earnings that are obtained are not so fruitful thanks to reducing cash usage due to the appearance of electronic transfers, debit and credit cards, digital money and electronic wallets, as well as payment systems where mobile devices are used.

Faced with this new reality, Mexican organ grinders venture into new technologies and digital payment formats by adapting their trade to the future. Through a mapping of the El Universal medium, it was revealed that many families who are dedicated to this in the country saw the opportunity to digitize the means of payment through which they can receive resources to survive.

Using application strategies such as Mercado Pago and bank card QR code readers, they have recovered under the pretext of “I don’t bring change” or “cash.”

Víctor Miguel Maya, who has been in this profession for more than 15 years, explained to the media that the payments had already been affected by all the problems with cash previously exposed but with the pandemic it worsened. Faced with this problem, Victor relates that they began to dabble in these methods and “people first saw it with surprise. Are you getting paid with QR? They said. They became familiar with this method, and then we acquired the terminals where they can swipe the card and cooperate. They took him first as a joke, but they already see us in the Roma, Polanco or Condesa neighborhoods, and they no longer miss them ”.

The modernization of new technologies in payment methods

The evolution of payment systems is the result of technological advances, greater financial inclusion and a demand for more efficient ways of interaction between economic agents, according to a report published by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness.

