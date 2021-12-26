ORECA also wants to be part of the new Dakar era. For this reason, the French coach has joined forces with SMG to create a hybrid engine that will serve as the heart of a prototype that competes for the honors of the toughest rally-raid in the world. The Magny-Cours-based structure will develop this hybrid engine in partnership with SMG to shape a car that consumes half as much fuel as one of the T1 category combustion engine vehicles. The goal is to design a powertrain with a conventional engine of about 200 hp and an MGU -electric motor-generator- that provides up to 80 kW -about 107 CV- and 110 NM of additional torque. The goal is for the first test of this car to take place in April 2022.

Vincent Garreau, director of clients and projects of ORECA, has indicated about this project focused on the Dakar: «ORECA has always been a company that challenges itself. Our new challenge is to offer a vehicle that is competitive based on emerging technologies and manage to put this solution in the hands of customers, whether they are official, semi-official or completely private structures. The goal is to perform at your best on the Dakar. We have a wonderful playground to carry it out, but it is essential to be part of the ‘Dakar Future’ movement. The objective is to provide a short and medium-term response to these customers to compete in an event of the stature of the Dakar Rally ”.

Gerard De Rooy wants to be in the Dakar 2023 with an electric truck Read news Read: Gas car sales in Spain break their positive streak in July 2021

ORECA and Team SMG are two structures with a long history and enormous experience in the Dakar. ORECA took its first steps in the toughest rally-raid in the world at the beginning of the 90s, since the Hugues de Chaunac structure was responsible for the assembly of the Lada Samara T3 turbo, vehicles fitted with a 3.5-liter six-cylinder Porsche engine. For its part, SMG has been competing in raids for more than 20 yearsAlthough many of the Spanish fans will remember the French team for Carlos Sainz’s participation in the Dakar 2014 with one of his buggies. More recently, SMG has supported the project of the Chinese brand Haval. What’s more, the French team also prepares the Toyota Land Cruisers of the T2 category of the Auto Body team.