Social networks are the favorite medium for many consumers to report the bad service of many brands in the country. This is the case of a Twitter user who reported her bad experience as a Walmart customer online.

The user identified as @AguilarCortes, stated that You bought a doll for a Three Kings Day gift at Walmart and received a product that is not the one you purchased.

The woman made two tweets claiming the most important retail store in the United States and Mexico, after receiving an electric oven and not the toy I had bought.

“Hey @WalmartMexico, I bought a gift for the Three Wise Men and you sent me an electric oven!

What proceeds? They tell me on the phone that they will give me a refund in 3 to 10 days, that as long as I return the oven that I did not ask for and then they solve me. Shall we notify @Profeco at once? ”, Says the tweeter in her first post.

In a second post, the netizen shared the image of the electric oven she received. “Here’s the oven @WalmartMexico sent me instead of a doll. Hey @AtencionProfeco, how did you denounce them for selling one thing and delivering another? “, Says the user on Twitter.

To date, the client has not reported that the company has solved her problem.

Other similar cases against Walmart

It is not the first complaint on social networks against Walmart, for performing bad delivery service like this case.

This is the case of a user who also took to Twitter to showcase the retail store, as she reported that she bought a box of Legos at Walmart and when she opened it they were animal cookies.

“@WalmartMXyCAM @WalmartMexico this is rude … I bought a LEGO for my nephew and this is what came inside,” says the tweet.

As well as these, there are also several where customers of the American brand complain about poor service and the poor consumer experience when comparing through the store’s ecommerce platform.

Many claim that their orders are suspended or that the platform never works.

“@WalmartMexico say they have the best eCommerce platform? My worst experience ever! Two weeks after buying, they cancel my order. Que? Isn’t it supposed to come the same day? The good thing is that it was urgent for a dinner. And I had to speak to find out! ”, Says the user registered on the digital platform as @cmarint.

This type of complaint on social networks is negative for the image that many brands show to their consumers or potential new customers. Since it generates that the digital pulse knows first-hand what is the true experience that a consumer has with the product or brand they use.

Recall that according to experts they assure that the consumer experience can be the best reference for new users when to be faithful or consume a brand.

