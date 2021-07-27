Great hordes of disgusting orcs await us in Orcs Must Die! 3, is now available in Xbox. This action game created by Robot Entertainment It comes loaded with news that will be of great pleasure to the followers of the previous installments and an interesting starting point for those who want to join the extermination of the orcs.

Orcs Must Die! 3 has a new story that will be set 20 years after the events that we live in Orcs Must Die! 2, where the Wizard and Sorceress have rebuilt the Order and have been training various young apprentices. The game has an online cooperative mode where we can play with another friend and with multiplayer mode between Xbox generations.

Orcs Must Die! 3 is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

The game offers us various war scenarios that will perfectly comply with the line of Orcs Must Die! Where we will have to face overwhelming armies of orcs on the battlefields around the castles. We must stop the waves of these disgusting and disgusting beings from passing through our barriers.

To do this, in Orcs Must Die! 3 We will have a huge arsenal of traps and weapons so that we can cut, throw, burn and why not, also electrocute the hordes of orcs. One of the novelties that we can find in this new installment is that we will face these disgusting beings face to face.

Orcs Must Die! 3 It will provide us with large traps such as mountable war machines that will serve to place throwing traps and thus teach the orcs the art of flying through the air. We will also have mega barrels of explosives that will allow us to put on a great fireworks show worthy of this new installment.

But that’s not all, since once we have completed the story of Orcs Must Die! 3, the legions of orcs will keep coming. We will be able to engrave our name in the orc killing hall of fame by completing the weekly challenges and discovering Survival mode, where we will be able to discover how long we are capable of holding out.

Take advantage of these great gaming offers at PcComponentes

This new installment has a campaign called Drastic Steps and more content that includes flying enemies, war guards and interesting tools to destroy orcs at no additional cost. Orcs Must Die! 3 It also offers us a new mode called Revolt, where we can face fearsome orcs with a level of difficulty that will increase.

You can find Orcs Must Die! 3 available in the Microsoft Store At a price of € 29.99. Are you ready to face colossal battles?