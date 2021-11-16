Starting with the Go top , the rate offers unlimited calls and data, and 4K streaming without restrictions quality . Also has Amazon prime included during 12 months , valued at 36 euros, ideal to enjoy all the content offered by the platform. With the new offer, its price is 35 euros per month for 6 months . After six months, the price returns to its initial 45 euros per month. If we unsubscribe before the first 12 months, we will lose the Amazon Prime promotion, and we will not be able to continue using it if we do not pay additionally.

Since this week, and until next November 30 , we can enjoy the Orange mobile rates With discount for 6 months . In addition, they have the advantage that they have no permanence If we do not buy a mobile phone, so you can enjoy the rate for the 6 months that it has the discount, and then look for a cheaper one.

The next discounted rate for Orange with unlimited data is the Go up. This rate is the cheapest in Orange with unlimited data, and offers unlimited calls and data with HD streaming. Its price in the promotion is 25 euros per month for six months, later going to cost its original 35.95 euros.

The last reduced rate is the Go Flexible. This rate is the one that receives the least discount, but it may be more than enough for your browsing needs. It has unlimited calls and 123 GB to browse for 6 months, and you distribute them as you want. Its price with the new offer is 20 euros per month for 6 months, then going to cost 24.95 euros per month.

All have 5G coverage

All rates offer compatibility with Orange’s 5G network, although only the unlimited ones allow hire the MultiSIM, ideal for use in devices such as a smartwatch or a tablet. It is also important to bear in mind that SMS are not included in any of these rates, costing in any case 25 cents each.

To all this we add that Orange offers a 20% discount in all the additional rates that we contract. Thus, if we want to contract two Go Up rates, the first does not go for 25 euros per month, and the second for 20 euros per month during the first six months.