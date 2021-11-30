Orange’s Go Flexible rates are a bit off the beaten track of what we are used to when it comes to mobile contract rates. The usual thing is that they include an amount of data that we can consume during the period of a month, and in some operators, they give us the option of whether we do not spend it, accumulate it for the following month or share it with other clients of the same company. Now Orange increases the data of its Go Flexible rate almost double, being able to consume the data for 6 months.
Orange’s Go Flexible rate started by offering 100GB to spend for 6 months. Each month a 10 GB bonus was activated and the user could distribute the remaining 40 GB according to their needs throughout the 6 months. Orange is not the first time that gigs have risen at this rate. He already made an improvement offering a total of 123 GB, but now he has implemented a much more interesting improvement. so changing rates with Orange may be a good time.
180 GB to browse in 6 months
The customers of the orange operator can already start enjoying this increase in gigabytes in the Go Flexible rate. In this way they will have 180 GB to distribute in 6 months for 24.95 euros per month. In this case 18 GB will be reserved for each month to ensure that every month we have data for regular consumption and an extra 72 GB to enjoy freely. These extra gigs are applied automatically when we consume the 18 GB per month.
This increase in gigabytes is also applicable to New customers of Orange who are interested in contracting the Go Flexible rate. In this case, new registrations can enjoy a welcome promotion in which they will pay 20 euros for 6 months. Once the promotion is finished, the monthly fee will be 24.95 euros.
6 GB gift per month with your mobile in installments
But this is not all. In addition to increasing the gigs of the Go Flexible rate, Orange also will give away 6 GB per month to all customers who make the purchase of a new device with installment sale. To enjoy the SmartGB It is necessary to maintain the Go Flexible rate or another of an equal or higher rate.
Once 24 months have passed since the purchase of the device, you can continue to enjoy the gift gigs by renewing. Right now Orange has a wide range of mobile devices that we can still buy at very attractive prices for Black Friday. Samsung smartphones, OPPO, Xiaomi, Xiaomi scooters or HP laptops are some of the devices that you can find up to 50% off.