Orange’s Go Flexible rate started by offering 100GB to spend for 6 months. Each month a 10 GB bonus was activated and the user could distribute the remaining 40 GB according to their needs throughout the 6 months. Orange is not the first time that gigs have risen at this rate. He already made an improvement offering a total of 123 GB, but now he has implemented a much more interesting improvement. so changing rates with Orange may be a good time.

180 GB to browse in 6 months

The customers of the orange operator can already start enjoying this increase in gigabytes in the Go Flexible rate. In this way they will have 180 GB to distribute in 6 months for 24.95 euros per month. In this case 18 GB will be reserved for each month to ensure that every month we have data for regular consumption and an extra 72 GB to enjoy freely. These extra gigs are applied automatically when we consume the 18 GB per month.

This increase in gigabytes is also applicable to New customers of Orange who are interested in contracting the Go Flexible rate. In this case, new registrations can enjoy a welcome promotion in which they will pay 20 euros for 6 months. Once the promotion is finished, the monthly fee will be 24.95 euros.