The pandemic has accelerated the digitization of society and achieved things that should not have been implemented for several years. However, now that change is unstoppable and threatens to leave many companies on the road, especially SMEs with fewer resources for digitization. Fortunately, the Government of Spain announced last November the launch of the “Digital Kit” program, endowed with more than 3,000 million euros and financed through Next Generation European funds. Based on this, Orange Digital Empresas arrives, a pioneering digitization solution with solutions and services to help companies in the digital transformation of their businesses.
Although it is something known to all, it is worth remembering that SMEs represent the 99% of our business fabric and they generate 65% of employment. The big problem is that only 20% of these companies are digitized. This works against our companies at a time, as we have discussed, in which the digital world is more important than ever for things like publicizing or selling products.
Orange and its mission as Digitizing Agent
In the absence of knowing the fine print of the “Digital Kit” program, Orange has already prepared to advise companies in the digitization process (helping in the application for grants and supporting in the choice of the digital strategy) and to facilitate a portfolio of solutions and services. This brings us to Orange Digital Companies that includes products in eligible categories such as web presence and positioning, electronic commerce, social networks, virtual office, electronic invoice or cybersecurity.
Joaquin Colino, Orange B2B CEO, explains that “The pandemic has accelerated the needs for digitization in all areas and our business fabric cannot be left out of this revolution. We are in the best moment to tackle this technological transition and we must seize the opportunity that European funds offer us to transform business and industrial sectors, especially SMEs, in order to optimize the performance of their businesses. In this sense, one of our objectives is to help companies build their digital path by offering solutions that guarantee their online activity and boost their businesses. And, on the other hand, transmit total peace of mind because digitization is a simple and accessible process for all companies, whatever their size, as well as being an opportunity to grow, evolve and be at the forefront ”.
Products from 60 euros a year
The companies advised by Orange can access all these products whose prices start from only 60 euros per year.
Web Companies from € 670 / year
- Domain and Hosting: includes domain and hosting.
- Website design: from 3 to 10 sections.
- Responsive web: adaptable to the device from which it is accessed.
- Accessibility: compliance with the AA level conformance criteria of the WCAG-2.1 Guidelines.
- Basic positioning: a section will be indexable by search engines (On-Page).
- Self-manageable: management platform to be able to modify the contents of the web.
- Compliance – Ensures GDPR compliance.
- Support for incidents in less than 24 hours.
- Start-up, training and tutoring services.
Electronic Commerce Companies from € 1,260 / year
- Creation of the online store or E-Commerce and registration of the product catalog up to 100 references.
- Payment methods: configuration and integration.
- Responsive design: adaptable to the device from which it is accessed.
- Accessibility: compliance with the AA level conformance criteria of the WCAG-2.1 Guidelines.
- Basic positioning: indexable by the main search engines (On-Page).
- Self-manageable: management platform to be able to modify the contents without help.
- Shipping methods: configured and integrated.
- Compliance: ensures GDPR compliance.
- Support for incidents in less than 24 hours.
- Configuration, training and tutoring services.
Social Networks Companies from € 2,500 / year
- Management of a social network: administration of the profile / user in one or more social networks.
- Network optimization / Social Media Audit: performance optimization on social channels.
- Social Media Plan: social media strategy aligned with the mission and vision of the company.
- Monitoring of social networks: periodic control of the impacts of the actions and monitoring of the fulfillment of objectives.
- Publication of weekly posts: publication of a minimum of 2 entries (posts) per week.
- Compliance: ensures GDPR compliance.
- Support for incidents in less than 24 hours.
- Start-up, training and tutoring services.
Business Client Management from € 650 / year
- Management of current and potential customers: storage and consultation of customer data.
- Opportunity management: possibility of managing leads, sending offers and monitoring the pipeline.
- Follow up actions or commercial tasks.
- Reporting, planning, monitoring and Alerts.
- Document management: centralized repository.
- Responsive design: adaptable to the device from which it is accessed.
- Integration with various platforms.
- Compliance: ensures GDPR compliance.
- Support for incidents in less than 24 hours.
- Implementation, training and tutoring.
Business Data Management from € 1,100 / year
- Creation of structured and visual data panels, with relevant data and different views.
- Data integration with other databases: access and comparison between different sources.
- Data storage: 1 GB per user.
- Data export: dump data to Excel and other commonly used programs.
- Compliance: ensures compliance with applicable regulations, specifically with the RGPD.
- Support for incidents in less than 24 hours.
- Start-up, training and tutoring services.
Business Process Management from € 500 / year
- Digitization and / or automation of processes and workflows such as Accounting, Billing, project monitoring, Inventory, Purchasing and payments, Human Resources and Logistics.
- Integration with various platforms: availability of APIs or Web Services.
- Upgradable: with new versions.
- Scalable: if the company grows or changes structurally, the solution will adapt.
- Invoices in structured format: possibility of issuing invoices in INVOICE-E format.
- Compliance: ensures GDPR compliance.
- Support for incidents in less than 24 hours.
- Start-up, training and tutoring services.
Business Virtual Office from € 60 / user / year
- Collaboration in work teams: assistance in the creative process, team management and for project collaboration, as well as the configuration of workflows, tasks, etc.
- Store and share files: 1 TB of storage available.
- Compatibility with mobile devices.
- Calendar and Schedule – Organize a schedule and scheduled tasks.
- Compliance: ensures compliance with applicable regulations, specifically with the RGPD.
- Support for incidents in less than 24 hours.
- Start-up and training services that guarantee its proper use.
Secure Communications Companies from € 96 / user / year
- SSL: secure protocol, to create a secure and encrypted connection.
- End-to-end encryption: encrypted communications, to prevent attacks.
- Connection logs: record of the devices that have connected to the private network of a company.
- Access control: limit the connection to the private company network only to authorized devices.
- Mobile devices: this solution can be used from any mobile device.
- Compliance: ensures compliance with applicable regulations, specifically with the RGPD.
- Support for incidents in less than 24 hours.
- Start-up, training and tutoring services.
Cybersecurity Companies from € 60 / device / year
- Antimalware: analysis of the device, memory and external storage.
- Antispyware: detection of spyware.
- Secure email: with Antispam and Antiphishing.
- Safe browsing: to ensure content control and anti-adware filtering.
- Threat detection and analysis: threat behavior monitoring.
- Network monitoring: network traffic analysis tools and risk alerts.
- Compliance: ensures compliance with applicable regulations, specifically with the RGPD.
- Support for incidents in less than 24 hours.
- Start-up, training and tutoring services.