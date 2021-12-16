Orange Digital Empresas arrives, a pioneering digitization solution

Although it is something known to all, it is worth remembering that SMEs represent the 99% of our business fabric and they generate 65% of employment. The big problem is that only 20% of these companies are digitized. This works against our companies at a time, as we have discussed, in which the digital world is more important than ever for things like publicizing or selling products.

Orange and its mission as Digitizing Agent

In the absence of knowing the fine print of the “Digital Kit” program, Orange has already prepared to advise companies in the digitization process (helping in the application for grants and supporting in the choice of the digital strategy) and to facilitate a portfolio of solutions and services. This brings us to Orange Digital Companies that includes products in eligible categories such as web presence and positioning, electronic commerce, social networks, virtual office, electronic invoice or cybersecurity.

Joaquin Colino, Orange B2B CEO, explains that “The pandemic has accelerated the needs for digitization in all areas and our business fabric cannot be left out of this revolution. We are in the best moment to tackle this technological transition and we must seize the opportunity that European funds offer us to transform business and industrial sectors, especially SMEs, in order to optimize the performance of their businesses. In this sense, one of our objectives is to help companies build their digital path by offering solutions that guarantee their online activity and boost their businesses. And, on the other hand, transmit total peace of mind because digitization is a simple and accessible process for all companies, whatever their size, as well as being an opportunity to grow, evolve and be at the forefront ”.