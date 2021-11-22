The operator Orange is celebrating thanks to one of the services that maintains the greatest synergies with the company: banking. Two years after the inauguration of Orange Bank, this entity has doubled its business figures compared to the first year; at the same time that it becomes the main means of financing for the operator’s customers looking for a new mobile: Orange Bank managed the purchase of more than 2.4 million devices.

Large companies need to diversify their business areas in order to obtain the greatest possible number of benefits: specialization in areas such as telecommunications draws more and more competition, especially for the “low-cost” actors. In this way, it is common to see that large operators offer multimedia content, energy, alarms, medical services and even online banking. This multi-service strategy paved the way for Orange Bank’s settlement in Spain.

175 million in deposits and 435 million in consumer financing

Orange Bank app

Orange Bank offers financial services exclusively to the operator’s clients. This entity is managed on a mobile basis and has savings, financing or payment services by Mastercard debit card. It even includes sending money by Bizum: this feature is available to the more than 135,000 customers that Orange Bank currently owns.

Given that today marks the second anniversary of the arrival of Orange Bank in Spain, the orange operator has taken stock to communicate some figures of its journey in Spanish territory. Its more than 135,000 clients is one of its main achievements, not in vain the entity duplicates the data presented on the first anniversary. In addition, clients keep € 175 million in deposits at the bank.

One of the keys to Orange Bank’s success is the financing of devices for the operator’s customers. According to figures shared by the bank, the entity accumulates more than 2.4 million devices financed during its two years of history; with a total volume of 610 million euros.

Orange ensures that it has become the largest marketer of mobile devices in Spain, above even the electrical appliance chains themselves. That Orange Bank offers financing for these terminals has helped in both ways: in the growth of the sale of devices and in the increase in the volume of business of Orange Bank. According to the operator, its customers value access to the entity very positively.