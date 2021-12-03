Xiaomi and Orange have reached an agreement in Spain to pre-install the operator’s applications on some mobiles sold in the country, even in those that are not distributed through the operator. These applications will be activated as the owner of the Xiaomi mobile inserts an Orange SIM card, starting with the Xiaomi Mi 11i.

The mobiles sold by mobile operators through their respective stores have long since obviated their main drawback: now they are all free; which makes it easy to use them with any other company. Even so, the operators are used to include their own applications on the mobiles they distribute, something that free market mobiles get rid of. Or almost.

Orange preloaded apps that are activated when the SIM is inserted

The agreement between Xiaomi and Orange begins with the Xiaomi 11i and in three countries: Spain, France and Poland. As confirmed by the companies, all Orange customers will have the same experience when acquiring the aforementioned phone, they already buy it through the Orange store or in any other store.

Xiaomi applications arrive pre-installed in MIUI and deactivated; waiting for the user to insert their Orange SIM card. In case of using said company, MIUI will detect the card operator to activate Orange’s own applications. According to James Munn, Xiaomi Global Operators Operations Director, the idea behind the agreement is that the “customers get the best possible experience, regardless of where they buy their device“.

Among the applications that will be automatically activated on Xiaomi phones that pre-install Orange software are:

My orange . Application that allows you to manage the services contracted in the operator.

. Application that allows you to manage the services contracted in the operator. Orange TV . App that gives access to the company’s television, both live and on demand.

. App that gives access to the company’s television, both live and on demand. My Livebox. With this app, the Orange customer can manage the configuration of his router.

Xiaomi and Orange ensure that the applications are optimized and that they take advantage of 5G; all at the cost of fatten up the already heavy MIUI cape. In principle, all Xiaomi Mi 11i that are acquired in Spain, France and Poland will bring the preloaded apps from Orange as standard.