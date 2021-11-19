Yesterday, the CFO of Orange , Ramon Fernandez He stated that if there is a good M&A option that involves them directly, they will consider it. Just a day before, Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone , stated that they are actively looking for “opportunities for consolidation in the market in Spain”, as well as the possibility of reaching strategic agreements to share networks.

In the last year, one of the rumors pointed to MoreMobile could reach an agreement for buy Vodafone . However, the negotiations stopped in their tracks, and they decided buy Euskaltel . Now with the large amount of debt they have resulting from that purchase, this operation has lost many possibilities.

In recent years we have seen great purchases and acquisitions in Spain . For example, we have seen how Euskaltel bought Telecable and R , and turn now MásMóvil has bought them . This purchase is proving to be positive for all those involved, since MásMóvil is massively substituting HFC for FTTH, with the aim of replacing all the charges for the next few years.

The Spanish market is one of the most competitive in Europe. According to Vodafone, there are currently about 80 brands in our country, compared to 60 in 2017. This large number of companies explains the current trend towards low cost and why it is so difficult to improve revenue.

In the long term, the integration between MásMóvil and Vodafone it would be the most sensible. Although Vodafone is starting to roll out DOCSIS 3.1, the HFC network will have a difficult time competing with FTTH once the market begins to expand. XGS-PON. MasMóvil will already have experience modernizing HFC networks with Euskaltel by then.

Little feasibility for new agreements currently

Thus, the most viable currently would be the union between Orange and Vodafone, but that is far from likely. Both have a large market share, which would impose very harsh conditions by the CNMC. In addition, Orange would not want to lose control of its subsidiary in Spain at any time, since it is the second most important for the company; despite the difficulties to grow in profits.

Vodafone Spain, for its part, is the fourth largest subsidiary for the company, behind Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy. The sale of the Spanish subsidiary was negotiating at the beginning of the year with MásMóvil, but finally they broke down and ended up buying Euskaltel. MásMóvil asked 7.4 billion, and Vodafone 7.7 billion, in addition to the cost of the 700 MHz being paid by MásMóvil. However, despite the fact that both figures were so close, both operators did not agree.

Other candidates to be able to be bought could be Digi or Avatel. In the case of Digi, the operator does not stop growing in revenues with its strong expansion in Spain, which will probably make them decide not to sell. For its part, Avatel has been growing by buying small operators, so it would not be unusual for an operator to buy it to get that additional coverage.