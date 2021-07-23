Nintendo just released the remastering of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch, and of course we’ve already done our review of the game. However, it seems that it won’t be the last we see of The Legend of Zelda coming soon, as according to a recent data leak, the duology of The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons Y Oracle of Ages would be arriving in the form of port to Nintendo Switch.

The leak was announced by Markomaro, famous leaker when it comes to issues related to Nintendo. Markomaro published the information on your Twitter account, and ensures that Skyward Sword will not be the last port of the classic Zelda that we will see on the Nintendo console. However, Markomaro clarifies that the company would have no plans to release an upcoming Zelda game this year for the game’s 35th anniversary celebration, so Oracle of Seasons Y Oracle of Ages would both have a swinging launch window between 2022 and 2023, and it will be separate releases.

In a previous tweet, in addition, the leaker tells us that the ports of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess would have already been finished, and would be thrown into Nintendo switch «Sooner than later«, As clarified in the post.

As i state a year ago, there is a remake for Oracles of Ages / Seasons in the works (2022-2023) there where plans to include a third game that was planned originally for the GBC, what it’s clear at least since the start it’s that will be separate releases. pic.twitter.com/BW2cPwKiYe – markomaro (@Newmarkomaro) July 16, 2021

Of course, this is a leak, so we must not take Markomaro’s words as solid facts. Until Nintendo officially announces the new versions of all these Zelda games for Nintendo switch, we can only assume that it is speculation. However, seeing how well Nintendo is doing with the re-releases of the most popular games in its franchises, it is more than likely that we will see all these titles soon in the Nintendo Switch catalog. Stay tuned for more news!