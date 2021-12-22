An earlier version of this article was published in 2016.

Imagine that you see an article that, finally, refreshes your memory about a famous series of drawings that you loved to see as a child. You didn’t remember its title, or much of what happened, but you did remember that the characters were samurai rabbits and that there was a scene in which the protagonist had to prove his worth by breaking a carrot into a thousand pieces. Finally someone gives an answer to what you have been wondering for so long!

Now imagine that all this is a lie, that it has been a false memory that has caused you the suggestion of a joker who uploaded a small clip and a few counterfeit merchandising products. How can it be that you’ve even remembered some segments of a series that doesn’t even exist? That is what several members of groups such as Reddit or Forocoches have been wondering for some time as a result of the discovery of the Mandela effect.

The origin of this phenomenon dates back to 2010, and the holes in our collective memory that these people have discovered can leave you speechless.

Mandela Effect is a term that blogger Fiona Broome coined a few years ago. As she herself recounted, there were many people around her, including herself, who remembered seeing on television exactly the moment when Nelson Mandela died in prison. The funeral in his honor and everything else. Actually Mandela survived He became president of South Africa shortly thereafter and enjoyed a long senescence until his death in 2013 at the age of 94.

But no matter how much we explain to those convinced that this is so, that their memory could have played a trick on them, many find it difficult to accept it. They saw it “with their own eyes.”

Examples of the phenomenon populate the networks, especially since August 2015, when the term has begun to spread. In Anglo-Saxon communities there is special controversy over an old children’s series that everyone saw and that, to their surprise, was not called The Berenstein Bears, otherwise The Berenstain Bears, with “A”. Thousands of people are outraged at this change in their nomenclature, and no matter how much they search their old tapes, they find no justification for all of them agreeing that it was written with “E”.









And you? Did you see the broadcast of the plaza de Tiananmen? Yes, that man who stood in front of the tanks as a sign of peace. Well, according to several onlookers of the event, the tank ended up running over the Chinese man, passing over him and even leaving a pool of blood. To the surprise of all of them, any video on YouTube shows how the tank stopped in front of the man for a long time before other civilians took the protester with them, intact.

Another thing: how many people were in Kennedy’s car when he was assassinated? No, it wasn’t four people, even if you remember it that way. There were six of them.

Ricky Martin’s Tejero and Jam

In Spain there are also a couple of famous examples. Many people may swear and perjure that they remember how the day of 23-F was lived by the TVE broadcast of what was happening inside the Palace of the Cortes. The screams of Tejero, the shaking of Gutiérrez Mellado … But in truth, the “night of the transistors” was only broadcast live by radio, and those who thought they were watching images of what happened inside they must have mixed their memories with the half hour that was broadcast some time after the coup.

Although for the phenomenon of group rewriting it was always the famous program of Surprise surprise starring Ricky Martin. The girl who got caught red-handed with a pot of jam and the company of his dog is a scene that was remembered by thousands of people for years, although it seems that the origin of the hoax was in a call to a radio program the next morning inventing this story and the contagion of the word of mouth. Even today there are people convinced that Antena 3 would have deleted the images of a video that it originally broadcast in the ’90s.





You have to be clear. None of those things happened, and the proofs of it can be easily found today. Even so, there are many people who cannot accept that effect, those sharp images of an instant that now tell us that it did not happen, as if Phillip K. Dick had never been wrong.

The good thing about this phenomenon is that, thanks to his life on the Internet, he has helped to spread the examples of the effect to thousands of group and personal anecdotes. And also that a lot of people start looking for explanations in areas far from the scientific field. What if it was all a conspiracy? Among the possible justifications for the Mandela Effect, in one of its official pages they attribute it to a quantum phenomenon by which consciousness is able to travel through different parallel universes and the people who experience these memories may not be in their universe of origin.

Nearby theories suggest that human consciousness moves by rules and laws of the quantum universe and that therefore having memories of other realities, of parallel worlds, is possible. In other words, there are alternate realities that are very similar to each other but that leave small points of error that make us feel uncomfortable when discovering them. For others, the world is software, and the Mandela Effect are the glitches that give us the clue of the system in which we live. These are glitches in the Matrix, wow.

Of course, it could all be a government plot, especially in historical memorabilia. Maybe be the CIA the one that has added two other people in JFK’s car afterwards, all so that we never know The Truth. Some people blame the particle accelerator and CERN.

Looking for the fault in the painful human memory

The most plausible explanations so far are a combination of factors that are around the same idea: our memory is wrong and it does not work as well as we would like. Some of those possible explanations are:

Effect of misinformation: if you do not have a deep memory of a specific event, someone tells you what happened at that moment and what they are telling you is a lie, it is possible that your memory fixes that false event as true based on what has happened to you. counted another person.

The confirmation bias: our mind tends to search for, interpret or remember information in a way that confirms our beliefs or hypotheses. The more you are drawn to the Mandela Effect, the more holes you will see in the past that confirm this effect.

Cryptomnesia: Our brain can sometimes place things that we have imagined in the memory place. This is how many Mandela Effects begin, with someone who imagined a certain thing and then told others about it.

False attribution to memory: Although the facts do not change, they can be wrong. If you have always heard that the Tiananmen man was hit by a tank (although it is false), it is normal that, when they tell you that this was not the case, you “visualize” that scene. Our minds are not naturally predisposed to accept new interpretations of things that we took for granted.

False memory: common mental disorder among those affected by post-traumatic stress, sometimes, if we have experienced a traumatic event, our brain adapts what we experienced to new more acceptable memories (this could only be a circumstantial response to some of the episodes of the Effect Mandela that affect only a person’s particular memory).

Cognitive dissonance: as in memory misattribution, if something they tell you contradicts your interpretation of a dimension of reality (such as a memory or your strongest ideological beliefs) your brain will reject that new interpretation and the information that it accompany.

Collusion: An effect that some people experience where they unconsciously produce incorrect memories of the most trivial details (this is seen in most Mandela Effects), although it could lead to new, more complex memories. In general, the people who suffer from it are extremely confident in their memories and usually resist any contradictory evidence.

And the other best examples of the Mandela Effect

The cutest scene from the JJ Abrams movie Super 8 It is not the moment in which the two protagonists kiss. Elle Fanning and Joel Courtney never actually kissed. That scene does not exist.





Tom Cruise in rodriguez’s famous dance scene in Risky Business I wasn’t dancing with sunglasses on. He was without glasses. Despite this, practically all the imitations of the scene that you see will wear glasses.

Many people remember how in the portrait of Henry VIII by Hans Holbein the Younger the leader carried a turkey leg in his hand. This is false, in the box he does not have any type of food in his hand.





If they tell you to draw the C3PO from the original episode, you will surely draw it with its gold-plated metal sheet. But actually, one of his legs was silver.





The stick figure representing Monopoly is not wearing a monocle. He has never worn it. Really.





There are many people convinced that the character of Chakotay in Star Trek: Voyager they kill him in an episode after which, a few chapters later, he returns alive. But that plot is totally made up.

In one of the old James Bond movies, MoonrakerThere is a female character named Dolly who wore braided glasses and dental braces. Any image from that movie will show that actress Blanch Ravalec never wore a set for those scenes.

In fact, there are several users on Reddit right now arguing about the existence of a 90s cartoon movie that everyone remembers, called Shazaam. Supposedly, the American comedian Sinbad had starred in an exploitation of the genius of Aladdin. The comedian has already publicly stated that the film does not exist, and although they are most likely mistaking it for another, they are still determined that it was real.





They are not exactly examples of the Mandela Effect, rather the product of a ball of misinformation generated over the years. But you sure incorrectly remember the famous lines from all these movies. Like for example: “Play it again, Sam”, which is actually “Play it, Sam”.

“Luke, I am your father” was not like that. It’s “No, I’m your father.” And not even Constantino Romero remembered. “They bark, Sancho, signal that we ride” is not in Don Quixote, it is a distortion of some verses in a Goethe poem. The speech of “To be or not to be” was never made with a skull, it had to be with a dagger or directly with anything. And now our turn is to spread the truth about this matter.