Opulous (OPUL) appreciates 785% thanks to fans choosing the sound of NFTs in the music industry

Non-fungible token (NFT) technology use cases can go far beyond simply tracking unique images with varying degrees of rarity, and analysts anticipate that NFTs will reach all facets of our lives. Developers, artists, and companies are already considering tokenization of all assets and some have already experimented with NFT-based sports passes and concert tickets.

An NFT project that has been gaining followers since September is Opulous (OPUL), a protocol focused on the tokenization of the music industry. The project claims to be geared towards empowering artists to the point where music rights can be used as securities-backed assets in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that, Since hitting a low of $ 0.635 on September 29, the OPUL token has “climbed the charts” and its price soared 1.095% to a new all-time high of $ 7.60 on November 15, as the daily trade volume soared 564% to USD 11.67 million.

4-hour chart of the OPUL / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Among the three reasons that explain OPUL’s appreciation are lThe smooth completion of its first sale of NFT securities, the token’s cross-chain capabilities that have enabled support from multiple exchanges both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX), and the growing popularity of the NFT ecosystem in general.

Great demand for first sale of NFT securities

The biggest push for OPUL came with the launch of its first sale of S-NFT or “NFT securities,” a special token standard that was created together with Republic to represent the investments fans make in artists’ songs.

Opulous partnered with the artists Lil pump and Soulja boy to carry out the S-NFT sale of their song Mona Lisa, which reached its maximum goal of $ 500,000 raised in less than two hours.

Our S-NFT sale of Lil Pump and Soulja Boy’s ‘Mona Lisa’ is over, so we’ve gathered all the key information you need.

Once the investment process is completed by Republic, taxpayers will be able to go to the Opulous website and mint the S-NFTs that will be distributed on the Algorand blockchain.

As the song gains views on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music or attracts other publishers such as radio, TV shows, movies or video games, royalty royalties will be distributed quarterly in the form of USD Coin (USDC) directly to the wallets that have the S-NFT.

Cross-chain capabilities and exchange support

A second factor that has favored OPUL has been the token’s cross-chain ability and support from several large CEX and DEX that have helped increase traders’ access to the token.

Unlike many of the NFT and DeFi projects that launched since the DeFi Summer 2020 inspired by Uniswap, OPUL received support from several large exchanges upon its launch, including KuCoin and Gate.io.

The token was also able to reach two of the largest DEXs in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Uniswap and PancakeSwap, thanks to its cross chain capabilities which currently include Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Algorand (ALGO).

Listing on DEX has allowed token holders to earn passive income through the provision of liquidity and those who do not want to risk the possibility of an impermanent loss can now bet on gate staking, which is offering an APY. 35%.

The new staking pool with Gate.io is live!

The growing popularity of NFTs

A third reason for Opulous’ recent gains is the growing popularity of the NFT ecosystem, which continues to attract large audiences as time goes on.

NFT searches on Google are at all-time highs.

A closer look at the keyword search data on Google shows that searches for “non-fungible tokens” and “NFT” are currently at all-time highs with the nascent asset class outpacing searches for other popular terms such as “Dogecoin,” “blockchain,” and “Ethereum.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: