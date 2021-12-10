At this time, Mexico is at a decisive moment to combat the current health emergency. Although there has been relative control for weeks, it is now feared that the same thing will happen as in Europe and the United States. In both cases there is an outbreak of the disease that has caused the most serious pandemic of the last century. That is why it is necessary that you know the drugs against Covid-19 that you can use in patients only if they meet certain criteria according to federal authorities.

The panorama has been clouded by the appearance of the Omicron variant. So far it has not been shown to be more dangerous than the rest, although it has a characteristic that had not been seen. In a matter of days it has expanded to more than 50 countries. With no other had something similar happened.

One of the territories where this variant has already been identified is Mexico. At the moment the affected person is reported stable and isolated to avoid community infections. Although it is feared that more cases will appear in the following weeks.

How should patients be cared for?

Now, regardless of the type of mutation in question, there are various drugs that can be used in Covid-19 patients. Within the list there are six approved by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) for this type of case. You can see the complete list at this link.

On the other hand, they are not the only ones. A few weeks ago the Ministry of Health (SSa) updated its Clinical Guide for the Treatment of Covid-19 in Mexico. It is a document aimed at all health workers and its objective is to support the needs, capacities, preferences and values ​​that they require with their patients. Although a very important point that is mentioned is that the guide does not supplant the responsibility of making decisions appropriate to the circumstances of each individual, focusing on people and considering the will of their families, caregivers or guardians.

Alternatives to can be used in certain circumstances

As part of its content, optional drugs against Covid-19 are mentioned. The main difference with the others is that they are only recommended in research studies because to date they have not been proven to significantly help in the recovery of infected people or their improvement is minimal.

Colchicine (CIIa)

Optional treatment. Decrease in risk of hospitalization and mortality. Demonstrated Outpatient Benefits: 25% Composite Mortality / Hospitalization Target Decrease in Confirmed COVID-19 Patients, Significant.

55% decrease in mortality, although not significant. Decrease in the need for mechanical ventilation by 52%, not significant. 22% decrease in hospitalization, although not significant. In patients with outpatient management, with initiation of therapy within 24 hours of clinical diagnosis, with at least one risk factor for complications. Potential increase in PTSD and diarrhea.

Acetylsalicylic acid (BIIa)

1-day decrease in length of hospitalization. 1% higher probability of being discharged on day 28. 0.6% fewer had a thromboembolic event.

Baricitinib (BIIa)

Mortality, relative risk reduction 38.2%, absolute risk 5%.

Casirivimab / imdevimab (AIIa)

Hospitalizations or deaths. Absolute reduction from 2.2% to 3.3% and a relative risk reduction from 70% to 71%.