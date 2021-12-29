The alliance of the National Action (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and Democratic Revolution (PRD) parties presented an action of unconstitutionality before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) against the Expenditure Budget of the Federation 2022, considering that it violates the principle of progressivity, that is, that it must increase year after year.

In a joint statement, the parliamentary coordinators of the PAN, PRI and PRD in the Chamber of Deputies indicated that the spending approved for next year does not adhere to the principle of progressivity, incorporated in article 1 of the Constitution after a 2011 reform so that the budget destined to guarantee the rights of the population increases gradually.

According to federal legislators, the Federation’s Expenditure Budget for next year cut public resources to programs such as health care and free medicines for the population without social security at work, by 10,000 million pesos. In addition, they pointed to a joint statement, programs such as full-time schools and attention to the diversity of indigenous education disappeared.

The deputies Rubén Moreira, from the PRI; Jorge Romero, from the PAN and Luis Espinoza, from the PRD also referred to the issue of the budget cut to the National Electoral Institute (INE), commenting that this violates the right of the Mexican population to participate in the country’s democratic processes, as in the case of the consultation to revoke the mandate, an exercise that the electoral body decided to postpone due to the alleged lack of resources.

The deputies insisted that according to the progressivity mandate, once a certain level of satisfaction of economic, social and cultural rights has been reached, the State is obliged not to back down, so that the specific benefits granted at a given time they constitute the new minimum standard from which progress must continue.

