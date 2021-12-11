OPPO would join the bandwagon of manufacturers that are betting on folding terminals with its new OPPO Find N that has been leaked before the launch.

Flip phones have come to revolutionize the way we use our devices. And, is that, having a different factor and form relationship makes the ways of using the equipment different from the usual ones. Of course, many users may not be prepared for this great little revolution.

In recent years we have seen different manufacturers betting on folding devices. The ones that resonate the most in the popular imagination are Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold, both devices have interesting features and two ways to integrate the folding screen.

And, is that, the shell type format responds to clear needs: someone looking for a device that can fold to fit into all possible pockets. What the tablet format does is give the user the ability to have a much larger screen in the palm of the hand at any time.

This way of understanding folding seems to be the one that will triumph over the years and, today, it has become known that OPPO is preparing a folding phone with characteristics very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. One of the most recognized filter filters in the technology sector has shown what this device will be like.

The exterior of the OPPO Find N would have a screen that would be perforated in the upper central part to integrate a camera. This outdoor screen appears large and would have very small bezels. It has not been seen if the interior screen would also have a camera module.

As for the rest of the design, what is appreciated is that it would be a fairly premium device. The materials of construction would be glass and metal, the camera module would be at the rear and would house three lenses, plus a dual-tone flash and the brand logo would be at the bottom.