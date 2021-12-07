If the OPPO Find X2 Pro stood out for a high-quality periscope-type telephoto lens and the Find X3 Pro for the possibility of taking microscopic photos (impressive, but perhaps not very useful), now the firm is committed to adding a mechanism to one of its lenses , the telephoto lens, making your mobile phones more like a professional camera than ever.

This happened with the first mobile with a folding screen, the Galaxy Fold, the first time we saw a smartphone with two rear cameras, or when mobile phones with a fingerprint sensor hit the market. Today OPPO anticipates a retractable camera for the rear module.

Every year, phone brands are busy announcing with fanfare that their terminals have cutting-edge technology. Usually this refers to first-class specs like the latest chipsets, a new camera sensor, or even faster fast-charging technology. But there are times when a new and unique that has yet to be seen before.

On its official Twitter account, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer shared a short teaser video of a very interesting device. Although it is true that we cannot affirm that it is the X4 Pro, since the name of the mobile is still unknown, the video focuses mainly on the module of the rear camera of this device. Here we see how the main sensor is housed in a retractable camera module. In fact, that’s what the manufacturer calls it: “OPPO retractable camera”.

With what objective?

OPPO It claims that it is a self-developed camera technology and that it is unique in the market, but has not explained how it works. Looking closely at the video, we can see that the larger image sensor moves away from the case and can be expanded or retracted, as opposed to the vertically rising pop-up modules present to bring the front camera to life on some smartphones. This sensor extends horizontally And it’s also housed in a mechanized system that is likely to work when the user activates a particular shooting mode in the camera app. Although, the clip shows that it could also be triggered as soon as the camera app starts.

If you look at SLR or semi-automatic cameras, when working with different zoom levels and focus we see how the lenses move forward or backward, reason that leads us to think that we could be in front of one of the telephoto lenses with the greatest zoom range ever seen.

OPPO even showed the durability of this new module with a drop test as the sensor was extended and even showed water splashed on it, adding information about the resistance of the device.

It is still too early to have more information on this brutal novelty of the brand, but next week the manufacturer celebrates the INNO WORLD 2021 where could you give us more details about this new technology.