OPPO Find N, the new foldable smartphones, promises a solution to the biggest problem of the expandable

OPPO Find N is OPPO’s new folding smartphone, and it brings the solution to the most common problem in this class of devices.

OPPO presented “OPPO Find N”, A new folding smartphone that, unlike competing models, integrates a screen without folds and a hinge hidden from view of the user.

A screen without creases: OPPO’s new technology for the Find N smartphone

The elaborate invisible hinge system is the result of four years of research and 6 prototypes, according to the brand. OPPO Find N shows a screen that, when opened, is almost square, has no visible crease and can hold both parts of the smartphone at any angle between 50 and 120 degrees, allowing it to be used as a stand for video calls, for example. OPPO ensures that the durability of the folds is up to 200,000 (later marks will appear on the screen) due to the layer of Flexion Ultra Thing Glass, a thin layer of 0.03 mm.

Now, about the technical characteristics of the screens, OPPO Find N It integrates an external AMOLED screen of 5.49 ”with an aspect ratio of 18: 9, a frequency of 60 Hz and protection with Gorilla Glass Victus. As for the internal panel, it presents a 7.1 ”AMOLED LPTO with a frequency of up to 120 Hz and 1000 nits of brightness. The brand confirmed that users will be able to divide the apps between the external and internal screen or expand it to “full screen.”

As for the power of the smartphone, it includes a Snapdragon 888 processor, which will work with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The battery is 4500 mAh with fast charging of 33 W and 15 W wireless, and it is compatible with reverse charging. The camera system has a 50 MP main sensor, a 16 MP wide angle and a 13 MP telephoto lens.

OPPO Find N It will launch on December 23 in China with a price of around 1,080 euros in the basic model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Share it with whoever you want