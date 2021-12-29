The latest rumors suggest that OPPO could have on the work table the patent of a mobile device that would have a screen on the back of the mobile.

The mobile phone industry could be reaching a point where changes and renewals are coming in a somewhat different way than usual. Over the last few years the relationship between factor and form of mobile devices has changed enough to have devices with folding screens.

But what about traditional terminals? The answer is too complex to be answered in a single sentence. And, is that, each manufacturer interprets in a different way the way in which the devices evolve. Some companies have focused on improving loading speed.

Other companies are dedicated to launching terminals with increasingly better screens, more resolution, better panel and a refresh rate worthy of a gaming monitor. Among all these innovations there is also room for a certain madness. Last year we saw Xiaomi launch a device with a screen on the back of the mobile.

Having this screen, in truth, did not contribute much; but it seems that the idea has not fallen on deaf ears. The latest rumors suggest that OPPO would have a patent in which you see a mobile phone with a back that would make room for a screen. This patent reveals three types of integrations.

The first would be a mobile device with a circular camera module and a circular screen in the center. The second would have a good-sized square screen, while the third would bet on combining the two previous forms: a circular camera module and a square screen in the center.

Having a patent of this style does not mean that OPPO has a terminal with these characteristics ready, but it does get us an idea of ​​what the future may bring us. We will have to be attentive to know OPPO’s plans regarding this type of screens.