Oppo Inno Day, the Asian manufacturer’s annual technology conference, has kicked off with a major hardware announcement that will take Oppo smartphones a step further in terms of mobile photography. The company has presented its Own imaging NPU named MariSilicon X. This will offer better photographic performance and greater energy efficiency in the company’s smartphones, while allowing the inclusion of new functions and photography modes.

MariSilicon X is a neural processing unit manufactured in a 6 nanometer architecture and it is focused on the photographic section. At the performance level, the NPU is capable of managing up to 18 trillion operations per second (TOPS), a power that, according to the manufacturer, is more than enough to process all the tasks related to the camera’s artificial intelligence algorithms. The performance is also not limited by the memory of the smartphone, since MariSilicon X has a Tera bps memory dedicated.

It also includes a image processor (ISP) that allows you to take photos with a dynamic range of 20 bits to 120 dB, as well as a contrast level of 1,000,000: 1, which translates into more realistic images. On the other hand, the NPU is also capable of offering a RAW mode, as well as an improvement in detail thanks to the combination of OPPO’s RGBW sensor and the ability of the NPU to separate RGB tones and whites, which in turn reduce noise and improve image textures. Oppo emphasizes that these improvements will make objects “appear more expressive”, both in videos and in photos.

MariSilicon X allows video in night mode with 4K resolution and HDR

The MariSilicon X NPU also allows the possibility of record video in night mode, with 4K resolution and HDR. Noise reduction algorithms based on artificial intelligence are also applied to video, making the results, according to Oppo, clearer and sharper.

MariSilicon X will begin to be integrated into the smartphones of the Find X series, which will be updated during the first quarter of 2022, as confirmed by the company. They are likely to reach other high-end Oppo devices in the future as well.