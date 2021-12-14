Oppo announces Air Glass, the smart glasses that project information in 2D

Oppo announced Air Glass, an AR device that projects information in 2D, respond to voice commands, head gestures and will arrive in 2022, we will tell you all the features.

Glasses Oppo They will go on sale early next year. The company defines Air Glass as an “assisted reality” product, which unlike augmented reality, what they do is project 2D information in the field of view instead of superimposing 3D objects in the real world.

The waveguide display uses a small projector with Micro LED technology capable of reaching a maximum brightness of up to 3 million nits, although Oppo It says the actual brightness will be up to 1400 nits under average conditions.

Oppo says Air Glass glasses can be used for notifications and instructions, teleprompting and translation in real time. The display is monochrome with 16 or 256 levels of grayscale, depending on the mode, so Air Glass It will not convey rich content to your eyes.

Air Glass goggles work through touch, voice, hand tracking, and head tracking, as well as through an application Smart glass on a smartphone with Oppo’s ColorOS 11 or higher.

This reminds us of Gafas Google, but the novel glasses of Oppo It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 processor and they weigh just 30g in total. Oppo says the battery lasts 3 hours of active use and 40 hours on standby.

Air Glass was announced with two frame designs, a silver half frame and a black full frame, each available in two sizes. The inside of the frame has a magnetic port that allows it to be attached to more conventional glasses.

The Air Glass glasses were announced at Oppo’s annual Inno Day event. Oppo says Air Glass It will receive a “limited release” in the first quarter of 2022, and at least initially it will only be sold in mainland China.