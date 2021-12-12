The cell phone company OPPO announced that it will present the retractable camera at Inno Day 2021. Read all the info In this note!

The Inno Day is getting closer and closer and in the OPPO It will introduce some new innovations that look pretty cool, like the retractable camera. The Inno Day is an event that will take place in the Inno World, which is an environment of metaverse recently created for fans of OPPO. The experience will be completely virtual, as well as the first launch of cell phones that is carried out in this way.

And now just a few days from the event, OPPO revealed one of the first retractable cameras on a cell phone. The video they uploaded to Twitter It shows that this camera works like any digital camera and appears to be waterproof as well as automatically retracts when the phone is dropped.

If attention is paid to the visible markings on the camera module, we can see a 1 / 1.56 sensor paired with a 50mm equivalent lens and one f / 2.4 aperture. What is not known is whether this module will be used as a telephoto camera. We will not have to wait long to find out this since the event starts on December 14 and ends the next day, the 15.

But this is not the only new technology that OPPO will present. The company confirmed that they have a new NPU “of Vanguard” and a couple of smart AR glasses that they will show on the first day. On the second day, OPPO says be ready to launch a new “Flagship product”.

In case you don’t know how important are the innovations of OPPO In the world of cell phones, there is a cell phone that they presented last year that you surely heard about. The company presented the OPPO X 2021, which is the first cell phone with roll-up screen.

The OPPO X 2021 It has not yet gone on sale nor has any plan been announced to do so, many rumors indicate that the launch date of the cell phone would be announced at this event. So it is also rumored that the release date would be later this year. Although to know if all this is true and how the new technologies proposed by the Chinese cell phone company work, we will have to wait until the day of the event.

