Back in April we knew the OPPO A95 5G, an inexpensive 5G mobile with Dimensity 800U. About half a year later, it is joined by the 4G version, the OPPO A95 to dry, u OPPO A95 4G.

The OPPO A95 4G ​​is a traditional mid-range mobile, with a Snapdragon 662 on board, the same design as the rest of the models in the series, AMOLED screen and a large battery with support for 33W fast charge.

OPPO A95 4G ​​datasheet

OPPO A95 4G Screen AMOLED 6.43 “

Full HD +

60 Hz

Tactile response up to 180 Hz Dimensions and weight 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm

175 g. Processor Snapdragon 662 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 16 MP f / 2.4 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.7

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Battery 5,000 mAh

33W fast charge OS Android 11

ColorOS 11.1 Connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C

Minijack Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price 232 euros to change

Great battery, good design

Last year there was OPPO A94 5G and OPPO A94 4G and, although this year has been expected, history repeats itself this year with the new OPPO A95 to dry, with 4G connectivity. Visually it is similar to the 5G model, although inside several specifications change beyond the connectivity and the processor.

The OPPO A95 is a new mid-range mobile with the Snapdragon 662 from last year (eight cores at up to 2 GHz), with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. As usual lately, the RAM can be expanded with an additional 5GB of virtual memory.

The terminal maintains the same design, with a front with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, perforated in one of its corners to incorporate the front camera. The screen maintains the 60 Hz refresh rate of a lifetime, but increases the touch response rate to up to 180 Hz. The fingerprint reader is under the screen.

For photography, the OPPO A95 maintains the same 16-megapixel front camera of the 5G model, with a triple lens main camera. Mind you, there are variations on the lenses, now with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode. There is no wide angle this time.

One of the strengths of OPPO A95 4G ​​is in its battery, which grows to 5,000 mAh capacity and with support for 33W fast charging. All this while maintaining a relatively thin profile, 7.95 mm thick.

Versions and prices of the OPPO A95 4G

The OPPO A95 4G ​​is official for the moment in Malaysia, although it could be launched in other regions later. Its price there is 1099 ringgit, 232 euros to change. It is available in a single 8 + 128 GB version and in two colors: black and silver.

