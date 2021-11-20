Oh, how little is left for Christmas! But not only for the date of December 24, but for all previous celebrations of company dinners, dinners with friends and others, which give us the opportunity to take out our entire arsenal of beauty products typical of the time such as the new collection of nail polishes from OPI that are a real wonder.





As data, we will tell you that throughout 2021, OPI has been celebrating its 40th anniversary through its most iconic tones and how they have inspired the world, so this collection with which they close the year had to be more special if fits.





A) Yes, they have presented us the Celebration collection, a real festive palette with 12 limited-edition creamy holographic shades and three special glitters which are like confetti in a bottle.





In this collection we find shades such as winter white and holographic cosmic black (Snow Day in LA, Turn Bright After Sunset) that create the perfect contrast to the electrifying pink and teal hues (Big Bow Energy; Mylar Dreams; Ready, Fête, Go), as well as futuristic blues (Ring in the Blue Year, Marquee LED, All is Berry & Bright) or the mesmerizing shades of red and fuchsia (Maraschino Cheer-y, Paint the Tinseltown Red, OPI to Party, My Color Wheel is Spinning).





But we can’t forget the shiny top coats Cheers to Mani Years, Confetti ready and You had me at confetti that add a festive touch to any shade in this collection. Formulated with a translucent base to apply over color, the vibrant jewel-tone glitter particles (Cheers to Mani Years), the purple and gold glitter with holographic flecks (Confetti ready), and the festive shades of red, green, and gold (You had me at confetti) are like a pinch of magic on your manicure.





The enamels are found at a price of 15.95 euros although the problem is going to be choosing between such a variety. Of course, we also have the option of Infinite Shine Long-Wear that are priced at 17.95 euros.

OPI Celebration Collection Nail Polish





OPI Celebration Collection Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish 15ml









Photos | IPO