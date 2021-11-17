This is how the Council of Ministers approved today the new Customer service law, promoted by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. With her, all companies with more than 250 workers, 50 million euros in revenue, or a business balance of more than 43 million to serve users using real people, and not robots that automate requests.
Human attention on any call
When we make a call to customer serviceWe usually have to spend a few minutes dealing with a robot until we can get in touch with a real customer service person. On other occasions, it is not even possible to be attended by a person directly, where the AI itself gets to hang us. Therefore, the law seeks to ensure that users receive the care they want and need.
The limit for companies with more than 250 workers Its objective is not to impose a problem on SMEs, where all of them will be excluded from this law by not wanting to force them to incur costs that may negatively affect their operations. Among the companies obliged to offer this service we find those of water, energy, transport, telephony or banks.
The law also establishes that the user may request that the communication be transferred to a supervisor if he is dissatisfied with the care received. In addition, time limits are established for waiting for telephone calls, and users are prohibited from being referred from a free phone to one of payment by additional pricing.
Claims, resolved in less than a month
Customer service hours will be adjusted to the company’s business hours, and basic services of general interest will have to have customer service available 24 hours a day. Finally, the companies will have one month to answer the claims they receive from users. They will not be able to take advantage of that time to make offers or communicate promotions to the client, unless they are directly related to the complaint.
Along with the elimination of 900 pay numbers in customer service, companies are encouraged to offer free customer service and human attention that meet minimum quality standards. There are more and more ways to contact companies beyond calls, such as social networks and even messaging apps like WhatsApp. However, sometimes calls are still the most efficient and fastest way to solve a problem we have with a company.