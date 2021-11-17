This is how the Council of Ministers approved today the new Customer service law, promoted by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs. With her, all companies with more than 250 workers, 50 million euros in revenue, or a business balance of more than 43 million to serve users using real people, and not robots that automate requests.

Human attention on any call

When we make a call to customer serviceWe usually have to spend a few minutes dealing with a robot until we can get in touch with a real customer service person. On other occasions, it is not even possible to be attended by a person directly, where the AI ​​itself gets to hang us. Therefore, the law seeks to ensure that users receive the care they want and need.

The limit for companies with more than 250 workers Its objective is not to impose a problem on SMEs, where all of them will be excluded from this law by not wanting to force them to incur costs that may negatively affect their operations. Among the companies obliged to offer this service we find those of water, energy, transport, telephony or banks.