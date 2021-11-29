The operators have also put a figure on the amount of money that they will have to invest additionally to modernize your networks , with a total value of 300,000 million euros more than has already been invested. In the last year, all operators have invested 52,500 million , the highest figure in six years.

The European Union plans to gradually reduce the charges for international calls up to the point where the purser is eliminated. Operators get a significant amount of income through these international calls, most of which are made by companies or businesses.

Today, the operators have issued a statement to the European Comission complaining of various problems. The first affects the cost of international calls between European countries, which they say could represent a lost revenue of € 2 billion in the next four years, which would reduce investment in new network deployments. The figure equals 2.5% of what operators invest each year in improving the capacity of mobile networks.

In addition, operators are again insisting that large US technology companies, such as Google, Facebook, Amazon or Netflix, they should pay operators to use their networks, as they are direct competitors. For example, WhatsApp competes directly with the SMS and RCS of the operators.

Thus, a large part of the traffic that grows on the network is monetized by these large companies, and operators have to go investing to face that traffic without the companies that generate it having to pay them. Companies like Netflix are the ones that receive the most traffic from the entire Internet, where in the United States they can be responsible for half of all traffic at peak times. Therefore, they ask that these companies contribute.

Another complaint of the operators is the high cost of the spectrum licenses and auctions. In Spain, however, although the price has been high, the Government has extended the time in which operators will be able to use licenses

The statement has been signed by Telefónica, Vodafone, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, BT, Telekom Austria, Telenor, KPN, Altice Portugal, Telia, Swisscom, Vivacom and Proximus. The European Union will now have to discuss the operators’ proposals with the member countries, and it may be difficult for them to reach agreements. We will see what happens in the next few months.