Use Fixed IP

There are several types of IP, As we have explained before, but using a fixed IP has a series of advantages beyond conforming to the dynamics assigned to us by the default operator. The main one is that we have exclusive control of the IP to avoid falling into blocks that we do not control, for example. But not only this but it allows us to remotely access any of our devices or files.

For example, we can have FTP connections or web, hosting. We can also access video surveillance system or alarms or databases that can be at the professional level of inventories, for example. And, as we said before, we can have remote control of devices. Not only remote control of computers but also remote control at a professional level of a POS or home automation of the business.

Operators and prices

With which operators can we contract it? At what rates and at what price?

Movistar

At the end of 2019, several Movistar users confirmed in official forums that they had received a letter saying that the static IP would no longer be free. At that time, we collected the letter received:

“For these reasons, in accordance with the contractual provisions and the applicable telecommunications regulations, we inform you that as of December 15, 2019, the static IP address service that you are enjoying for free will no longer be available under these conditions. , and it will become a dynamic IP address. If you want to maintain the static IP address service with the new conditions, call 1004 free of charge where they can help you. “

Now, from the Movistar customer service forum we can know the price of the same, currently in force. The Movistar static or fixed IP addressing service it has a price of 30 euros per month with VAT included.

Vodafone

Vodafone also offers this service as “a unique and secure identification to your business’s internet connections” · It has a price of 15 euros per month without VAT or for 18.15 euros per month including VAT and you must contact a Vodafone advisor to be able to hire it. Among the functions or advantages that Vodafone highlights is the ssecurity in connections, Permission control, remote connection services, video surveillance …

In the legal conditions we can read some details:

«The Fixed IP service is a service offered by Vodafone for Professionals and Small Businesses that does not have permanence and that is contracted on the Fiber or ADSL services that the client has contracted. In the case of contracting the Fixed IP service, the IP will remain fixed as long as the modality or characteristics of the service do not change, nor its location or there are justified technical reasons focused on better management of a scarce resource such as IP addressing. In those cases, if for technical reasons the same IP address cannot be maintained, the CLIENT will be supplied with a new fixed IP address. “

Orange

Orange also offers this possibility. Like the others, paying. It is available for 15 euros per month within the functionalities that Network Plus includes for companies. The price is 12 euros per month without VAT included and allows us to have them from the Orange cloud. They tell us from the web:

Fixed IP in the cloud: With Network Plus, being virtualized, the incoming fixed IP does not change during the customer’s life cycle.

Multiple incoming fixed IPs: with Network Plus we can offer 1, 8 and 16 IPs, with a maximum of 25 fixed IPs per access.

In addition, it adds the fixed IP with high availability with Fibra Oro that works as a browsing backup to be able to access the server until a fiber drop is resolved in the event of an incident, for example.

Within the Network Plus services, others are offered such as advanced security for 15 euros per month (+ VAT) and SuperLAN for 20 euros per month per venue (VAT not included.

Yoigo

Yoigo does not allow you to have a static IP address unless you haves Tariffs aimed at the business sector and the self-employed. As a private client you do not have access to this option but you do as a company.

The price in Yoigo is 12 euros per month that is added to the quota of the rate that you pay month by month. It has no permanence and we can deactivate it whenever we want. It is compatible with all company rates regardless of whether we choose a 300 Mb, 600 Mb or 1 GB rate and it is an additional service that is not included in the usual price.

What if I don’t want to pay? Alternatives

If we do not want to pay monthly for a fixed IP for any of the advantages or services that we have explained before, there are alternatives. It is not necessary to use one of these options to remotely access our files, but there are remote desktop programs that allow us control. The classic Teamviewer, for example, but Google also has a free Remote Desktop that allows us to access other devices from the phone or from another computer, for example.

Another option and alternative is to use a Dynamic DNS or DynDNS service. What these services do is that they forward the IP addresses to a network with a fixed domain. That is, we can easily identify the computer or server through a domain name although IP address keep changing. If the assigned address changes, the router “informs” the DNS service and it updates it automatically so that when we access it, we do not have any problem or have to know the new one. There are many options and it will be cheaper than paying for the fixed IP.