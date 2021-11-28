EnergyGO also has a rate without schedules. Without permanence and without sections if you want to consume at the time you want. The electricity will be more expensive here but you will not depend on the established sections, but the price is the same 24 hours a day and seven days a week. Although the price of energy varies, it is around 0.1369 euros per kWh.

The advantages in this case if you are from Yoigo is that you do not have to pay any monthly fee. If you are not from Yoigo you must pay six euros a month to access the app with consumption, a personalized rate adjustment study or savings advice.

MoreMobile Energy

MoreMobile It also has its operator or MásMóvil Energía package with electricity rates for individuals and businesses. From the operator they collect that the average saving is 200 euros per year using the CNMC’s rate comparator. The price of electricity varies every month, but the average currently collected is 0.1172 euros per kWh in valley sections, 0.1421 euros per kWh in flat sections and 0.1565 euros per kWh in peak hour sections . The sections, as we already know, are from Monday to Friday and on weekends electricity is “cheap” at any time. We can’t adjust them rather, we must conform to those that are established.

We can contract it from the MásMóvil website and you will have access to an app that allows us to read consumption in real time and an estimate of the expense in addition to downloading and interpreting the invoice. It also allows you to receive consumption to reduce consumption and we can combine the contracting of electricity with that of fiber and mobile or television with this operator.

Alternate

Alternate is a company that offers us electricity, gas, fiber and mobile. Why contract with them? They give a series of reasons on their website: to have an invoice that you will understand or to have clear or intelligent solutions, they explain. We can customize our rate choosing what we need in each section or aspect.

The electricity rate is non-permanent and bills the energy at the price at which it is purchased, as explained in its details. The average price is 6.6 euros, although there are also hourly discrimination with three billing periods. In the case of gas, the Inwattible rate is similar and the price is also around 6.6 euros. According to Alterna, the saving is 120 euros and 60 euros on average per year in electricity and gas respectively. Both without permanence and without cuts when registering.

For their part, for fiber and mobile rates, they offer 100 Mb of fiber or 600 Mb as needed. Along with an included landline and a mobile line with unlimited calls and a data voucher that can be 10GB, 35GB, or 50GB. In addition, a second free additional line with 3 GB and the possibility of contracting up to three additional lines from one euro per month in all rates. Prices range from 29.94 euros to mes for the most affordable up to 49.95 euros per month for the most complete, with higher fixed speed and with more mobile gigs. All include installation of the router and the router itself as long as you stay for 12 months.

Pepeenergy

Pepeenergy is Pepephone’s electricity rate with three hourly sections of light. The price of energy depends on the sections: valley, flat, peak. In the valley section price it is 0.0980 euros per kWh, in the flat section it is 0.1206 euros per kWh and in the peak hour section it is 0.1340 kWh. All of them, prices without taxes. For its part, the price of power is 0.0027 euros per kWh day and 0.0651 per kW day. According to the single price simulated taking into account the three time sections, it would be 0.1248 euros per kWh with taxes.

In this case, Pepephone has a fixed fee of four euros per month and we can contract a single pack with all the services in a single invoice. A package that includes 600 Mb fiber, 39 gigs that can be accumulated on a mobile line and unlimited calls as well as SMS included to 101 different recipients each month or roaming in the European Union at no cost. It has a price of 45.90 euros per month with VAT included and to which we will add the electricity consumption that you do in that period. It has no permanence or other installation or registration costs. What’s more, Includes WiFi router in free assignment.

Other operators

They are more unknown than the previous ones, but we can look up information from other operators unique ones that we find on the Internet.

U Energy

U Energy offers us light, mobile, fiber and television. It is a service company specialized in energy and communications in the Balearic Islands. For electricity, it has fixed rates or variable rates. From their own website that they define as a 100% renewable electric power marketer at the national level.

In addition, it offers telecommunications services with an FTTH fiber optic network with its own network and with wholesale agreements. We can contract individual mobile rates or rates to share. As for the fiber, it can be domestic or professional. Domestic fiber is offered with 100 Mb symmetric or 600 Mb symmetric.

U Energía allows us to choose and configure our rate step by step. We choose 100 Mb or 600 Mb Internet, we choose whether or not we want the TVUP television package with IPTV platform based on Android. Once we have chosen landline and tele, we choose the line mobile or mobile lines that we want (as many as we want and without limits) In addition, we can choose if we want to contract light as the sole operator.

Weet

Weet It is much more unknown than many others on this list and it is advisable that we inform ourselves before contracting any of its rates. Like others, it allows us to contract fiber, mobile or contract electricity and gas in a single operator.

There are no details about the price of the rates but they indicate that it is a flat rate for electricity and gas with a fixed monthly fee whatever you consume, without permanence and with 100% renewable energy. For its part, there are two rates fiber and mobile with 100 or 300 Mb together with a mobile line of 12 GB or 24 GB respectively. Both include unlimited calls and a fixed and definitive price.

As we say, Weet is a single operator that offers all these services but for which there is not much information about them or opinions on social networks, so we recommend that, if you choose them, you collect enough information.